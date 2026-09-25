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Champions League
team-logoLASK
Raiffeisen Arena
team-logoLiverpool
Book LASK vs Liverpool Tickets
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How to get LASK vs Liverpool tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
LASK
Liverpool
Champions League

LASK take on Liverpool in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

LASK take on Liverpool on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz.

Historically, Liverpool hold a clear advantage, having won both previous meetings between the sides during the 2023–24 Europa League group stage. LASK will look to capitalize on home-field advantage to pull off a memorable upset against six-time European champions Liverpool.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for LASK vs Liverpool, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is LASK vs Liverpool Champions League kick-off?

LASK host Liverpool at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Raiffeisen Arena

How to buy LASK vs Liverpool Champions League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the UEFA Champions League match between LASK and Liverpool at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz, you have a few options depending on which team's section you are looking to sit in:

1. Official Home Tickets (LASK Sections)

  • LASK Official Ticket Portal: Home end tickets are distributed directly through LASK's official website and ticketing platform.
  • Sales Stages: Tickets typically go on sale to LASK season ticket holders and club members first. Any remaining tickets are released in a general public sale.
  • Box Office: On matchday, any unsold tickets may be purchased at the voestalpine Stadium or local club box offices, though high-profile European games often sell out well in advance.

2. Official Away Tickets (Liverpool Section)

  • Liverpool FC Official Portal: Visiting supporters' tickets are managed directly by Liverpool FC.
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How much do LASK vs Liverpool Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the LASK vs Liverpool Champions League match vary significantly depending on whether you purchase through official primary sales or secondary resale platforms:

1. Official Face-Value Prices (LASK Sales)

  • Group Package Sales: LASK sells official home ticket bundles covering all four Champions League home phase fixtures. These range from €150 (standing sections) up to €712 (premium grandstand seats) for adults, with discounted rates for children ranging between €37.50 and €178.
  • Single Match Tickets: Individual single-match tickets (if available after package and member sales) generally start around €40 to €60 for standing sections and €100 to €180 for seating categories.

2. Official Away Tickets (Liverpool Section)

  • Visiting Supporter Allocation: Away section tickets sold via Liverpool FC are typically fixed at UEFA's standard European away cap, costing approximately €45 to €70 (face value).

3. Secondary Marketplaces & Resale

  • Resale Platform Pricing: Due to high demand for high-profile European games, tickets listed on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub generally start around €130 to €397 for basic seats and can exceed €500 to €800+ for premium lateral viewing areas.
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LASK vs Liverpool Champions League: Everything you need to know

LASK vs Liverpool Form

LASK head into this fixture having won two and lost two of their last five competitive matches, with one additional win in the OFB Cup. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Sturm Graz in the Bundesliga, following a 1-0 loss to AEK Athens in the Champions League. Their best result across the five-game run was a 6-1 thrashing of Deutschlandsberger SC in the cup. Three wins and two defeats across all competitions tells a story of inconsistency, with Kuehbauer's side yet to find a reliable run of form.

Liverpool have taken seven points from their last five matches across all competitions, recording two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a frustrating 0-0 draw with Fulham at Anfield in the Premier League. The Reds' standout result in this run was a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, while back-to-back Premier League draws against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest — both finishing 2-2 — point to defensive vulnerabilities. Liverpool have scored six goals and conceded five across the five matches.

LAS

LAS - Form

WAC
W1-3
DSC
W1-6
AEK
L1-0
SGR
L2-1
HAR
D3-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
LIV

LIV - Form

IPS
W0-2
ATM
W2-1
FUL
D0-0
TOT
W3-1
BOU
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

LASK vs Liverpool: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2023, when Liverpool hosted LASK in the Europa League and won 4-0. Two months earlier, in September 2023, LASK held Liverpool to a 3-1 defeat at this same Raiffeisen Arena in the reverse fixture. Across both recorded meetings, Liverpool have won on each occasion, scoring seven goals and conceding one.

Head to Head

LASKDrawLiverpool
0
0
2
Europa League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
4
LASK badge
LASK
LAS
0
FT
Europa League
LASK badge
LASK
LAS
1
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
3
FT
1Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/2
Both teams scored1/2
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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