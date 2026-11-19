Ipswich Town host Newcastle United on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026 at Portman Road in Ipswich.

In their most recent top-flight clashes during the 2024–25 Premier League season, Newcastle completely dominated the head-to-head encounters. That season saw Newcastle secure a comprehensive 4–0 victory at Portman Road in December 2024, followed by a comfortable 3–0 win at St James' Park in April 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Ipswich Town vs Newcastle United, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Ipswich Town vs Newcastle United Premier League kick-off?

Ipswich Town vs Newcastle United takes place at Portman Road in Ipswich on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026.

How to buy Ipswich Town vs Newcastle United Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Ipswich Town vs Newcastle United Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Ipswich Town Official Club Website & Ticketing Portal: Home match tickets are primarily distributed through Ipswich Town’s official ticketing platform. Priority is generally given to club members and season ticket holders before any remaining seats are released on general sale, subject to availability.

Home match tickets are primarily distributed through Ipswich Town’s official ticketing platform. Priority is generally given to club members and season ticket holders before any remaining seats are released on general sale, subject to availability. Newcastle United Official Away Section: For visiting supporters, tickets for the away end at Portman Road are allocated and sold directly through Newcastle United’s official ticket portal, usually prioritizing away season ticket holders and high-tier members based on loyalty points.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Ipswich Town vs Newcastle United Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the upcoming Ipswich Town vs Newcastle United Premier League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Adult standard seats: Range from £34 to £38 for lower-tier seats, going up to £43 to £48 for upper-tier/central seating positions.

Range from for lower-tier seats, going up to for upper-tier/central seating positions. Concessions (Seniors 65+ & Under 23s): Typically range between £24 and £34 depending on match grading and stand location.

Typically range between depending on match grading and stand location. Under 19s / Juniors: Typically range between £12 and £20 .

Typically range between . Official Away Section (Newcastle Supporters): Capped nationwide at a maximum of £30 per adult ticket.

Capped nationwide at a maximum of per adult ticket. Official Matchday Hospitality: Starts from £110 to £270+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission (Standard Seats): Starting at around £79.

Starting at around Average Listing Prices: Ranging from £120 to £260 .

Ranging from . VIP & Secondary Hospitality Packages: Generally start from £325 to £430+.

Ipswich Town vs Newcastle United Premier League: Everything you need to know

Ipswich Town vs Newcastle United Form

Ipswich have taken one win, two draws, and suffered two defeats across their last five Premier League matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 home defeat to Bournemouth, and they were also held to draws by Hull City and Nottingham Forest in that run. The Tractor Boys beat Fulham 2-1 earlier in the sequence but lost 3-2 to Manchester City. Across the five matches, Ipswich have scored nine goals and conceded eight.

Newcastle have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Fulham, following defeats to Everton in both the Premier League and the Carabao Cup. Their sole win in the run was a 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace. Newcastle have scored five goals and conceded four across those five games.

Ipswich Town vs Newcastle United: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2025, when Newcastle beat Ipswich 3-0 at St James' Park in the Premier League. Before that, Ipswich hosted Newcastle in December 2024 and suffered a heavy 0-4 defeat at Portman Road. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, which also include three Championship fixtures, Newcastle hold the stronger overall record with three wins to Ipswich's one, alongside one draw.