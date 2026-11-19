Hamburger SV host Schalke 04 on Friday, Desember 11, 2026 at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

Their recent competitive battles mostly took place in the 2. Bundesliga during their respective multi-year absences from the top tier, featuring tightly contested affairs such as a pair of 2-2 draws during the 2024–25 season. Their last direct encounter in April 2025 at the Veltins-Arena lived up to the drama of this fixture, ending in a chaotic 2-2 stalemate where Schalke salvaged a late point despite going down to ten men.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Hamburger SV vs Schalke 04, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Hamburger SV vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga kick-off?

Hamburger SV vs Schalke 04 takes place at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg on Friday, Desember 11, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 13 11 Dec 2026 - 14:30 Volksparkstadion

How to buy Hamburger SV vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the Hamburger SV vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most reliable and secure method is purchasing directly through the official ticketing portals of either Hamburger SV (for home fan sections) or FC Schalke 04 (for away fan allocations). Because this is a high-profile matchup with massive traditional fanbases, tickets sell out extremely fast through official primary channels.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Hamburger SV vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket cost options for the Hamburger SV vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing Area (Stehplatz): €19 – €25.

€19 – €25. Category 4 / Upper Tier: €35 – €50.

€35 – €50. Category 3 / Lower & Middle Tier: €50 – €70.

€50 – €70. Category 1 & 2 / Prime Seating: €70 – €90+.

€70 – €90+. VIP / Hospitality Packages: €250 – €500+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standing Area / Upper Corner: €130 – €160.

€130 – €160. Standard Seated (Category 2 & 3): €175 – €260.

€175 – €260. Prime Seating (Category 1): €280 – €400+.

€280 – €400+. VIP & Hospitality Resale: €500 – €800+.

Hamburger SV vs Schalke 04 Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Hamburger SV vs Schalke 04 Form

Hamburger SV have recorded two wins and three losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Bundesliga win against Borussia Mönchengladbach. Earlier in that run, HSV beat VfB Stuttgart 1-0 but suffered back-to-back defeats to Eintracht Frankfurt, losing 1-3 in the DFB-Pokal and 1-3 in the Bundesliga. The side scored seven goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Schalke 04 have taken just one point from their last five competitive fixtures, drawing once and losing four times. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Bundesliga defeat to Hoffenheim. Prior to that, Schalke lost 0-2 to RB Leipzig and were eliminated from the DFB-Pokal by Dynamo Dresden. The club scored only two goals and conceded six across that five-match stretch.

Hamburger SV vs Schalke 04: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on 19 April 2025 in the 2. Bundesliga, when Schalke and HSV drew 2-2 at the VELTINS-Arena. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, all played in the 2. Bundesliga, neither side has dominated — the record includes two draws, one HSV win, and results that reflect the competitive nature of this rivalry. HSV's biggest win in the dataset was a 5-3 victory at the Volksparkstadion in July 2023.