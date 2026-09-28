How to get England vs Czechia tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

England host Czechia at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, October 6, as Thomas Tuchel's side continue their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign in League A, Group A3 alongside Spain and Croatia. The fixture rounds off a hectic opening block that also includes matches against Spain and an away trip to Prague earlier in the window.

GOAL has everything you need to know to secure your England vs Czechia tickets right now, including prices, availability, and the best places to buy.

When is England vs Czechia UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

England vs Czechia kicks off at Wembley Stadium in London, with official broadcast information not currently available.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 4 6 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Wembley

Where to buy England vs Czechia tickets?

Tickets for this fixture are first made available through the official England Football ticketing portal, with priority given to England Supporters Travel Club (ESTC) members and My England Football pre-sale members before general sale opens to the wider public.

A few things worth knowing about buying tickets for this fixture:

ESTC exclusive access – priority window for England Supporters Travel Club members ahead of general sale

My England Football pre-sale – a second priority window for registered members before tickets go fully public

Concession pricing – discounts available for over-65s, students and under-16s, plus a dedicated Family Enclosure

Secondary market – StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out

Given the pull of a full Wembley crowd for this fixture, early booking is recommended once general sale opens.

How much are England vs Czechia tickets?

Official pricing through England Football starts from £35, with standard adult tickets available at £35, £45, £65 and £80 depending on seat location, and a limited number of Level Two seats priced at £95 and £120. The Family Enclosure is priced at £25 for adults and £12.50 for children, with a member-only price of £25 available to ESTC members during their exclusive sale window.

StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out, with secondary market listings for this fixture currently starting from around £40.

As with any high-demand international fixture, prices can shift as matchday approaches, so locking in your seat sooner rather than later is generally the safer option if you are working to a specific budget.

England vs Czechia UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

England vs Czechia Form

England have won four and lost one of their last five matches, scoring 14 goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent outing was a 4-6 win over France in the World Cup quarter-finals. The only defeat came against Argentina in the semi-finals, with a 2-1 scoreline ending their tournament. England also recorded wins over Norway, Mexico and DR Congo during that sequence.

Czechia's last five results produced two wins, one draw and two defeats. They lost their most recent match 0-3 to Mexico in the World Cup group stage, and also suffered a 2-1 defeat to South Korea. A 1-1 draw with South Africa and wins over Guatemala and Kosovo round out the run, with six goals scored and seven conceded across those five fixtures.

England vs Czechia: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came at Euro 2020, where England won 1-0. Before that, Czechia beat England 2-1 in a 2019 European Championship qualifier, while England won the reverse fixture 5-0 earlier that same year. The four meetings on record also include a 2-2 draw in a 2008 friendly, giving England the stronger overall record across the dataset.



