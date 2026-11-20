Elche host Sevilla on Sunday, December 13, 2026 at the Estadio Martínez Valero in Elche.

Despite Sevilla’s broader historical dominance—highlighted by comfortable 3-0 victories in 2015 and January 2023—recent encounters have become far more evenly matched. In fact, each of their last three league clashes has ended in a stalemate, including back-to-back entertaining 2-2 draws during the 2025–26 campaign.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Elche vs Sevilla, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Elche vs Sevilla LaLiga kick-off?

Elche vs Sevilla kicks off at the Estadio Martínez Valero in Elche on Sunday, December 13, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 16 13 Dec 2026 - 09:00 Estadio Martinez Valero

How to buy Elche vs Sevilla LaLiga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the upcoming Elche vs Sevilla LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Elche CF Official Website (Club Oficial): For home matches at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero, purchasing directly through Elche’s official ticketing portal is the most secure route. Tickets typically go on sale to club members (socios) first before opening up to the general public a week or two prior to matchday.

For home matches at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero, purchasing directly through Elche’s official ticketing portal is the most secure route. Tickets typically go on sale to club members (socios) first before opening up to the general public a week or two prior to matchday. Sevilla FC Official Website: If you plan to attend the fixture at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville, or if you are looking to sit in the designated away supporters section (when visiting Elche), purchasing through Sevilla's official ticketing channels ensures valid entry and adherence to away-fan allocation rules.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Elche vs Sevilla LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Elche vs Sevilla LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission: Typically range from €30 to €120 .

Typically range from . Upper-tier and Goal-end: Generally start around €30 to €50 .

Generally start around . Longside and Sideline Lower-tier: Generally range from €70 to €120+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Seats: T ypically start around €40 to €75 .

ypically start around . Upper-tier or Behind-the-goal: Generally fluctuate between €75 and €150 .

Generally fluctuate between . Premium & High-Demand: Grequently scale upward from €150 to €350+.

Elche vs Sevilla LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Elche vs Sevilla Form

Elche head into this match having won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five fixtures across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 LaLiga defeat to Real Betis on November 8, and they also lost 1-0 to Valencia in the league on November 1. A Copa del Rey win over UD Pinatar and a 3-0 road victory against Rayo Vallecano offered brief relief, but the league form is a clear concern. Elche scored four goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Sevilla have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a goalless draw with Deportivo Alavés on November 6, which followed a 3-1 LaLiga defeat to Getafe. Garcia's side beat Osasuna 2-0 and won a Copa del Rey tie against Sporting Hortaleza during this run, but a 4-1 loss to Real Madrid earlier in the period underlines the defensive issues that persist. Sevilla scored six goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Elche vs Sevilla: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on January 19, 2026, when the fixture at the Estadio Martínez Valero ended 2-2. Before that, a September 2025 encounter at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán also finished 2-2. Across the last five head-to-head matches in LaLiga, Sevilla hold a slight edge with two wins to Elche's none, though three of those five fixtures ended level. Sevilla have scored ten goals in those meetings to Elche's seven.