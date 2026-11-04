Como host AEK Athens on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at the Stadio G. Sinigaglia in Como.

This upcoming Champions League encounter at the Stadio G. Sinigaglia marks the first-ever meeting between Como and AEK Athens in official UEFA competitions. Under Cesc Fàbregas, Como's recent outings across all competitions have yielded ten goals scored and six conceded, showcasing the squad's distinctive attacking approach.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Como vs AEK Athens, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Como vs AEK Athens Champions League kick-off?

Como vs AEK Athens kicks off at the Stadio G. Sinigaglia in Como on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Stadio G. Sinigaglia

How to buy Como vs AEK Athens Champions League tickets?

Here are the typical ticketing options available for fans looking to attend a UEFA Champions League fixture like Como vs. AEK Athens at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most secure and reliable method is purchasing directly through Como 1907's official ticketing portal. Tickets generally become available first to club members, season ticket holders, or registered fans before opening to the general public.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Como vs AEK Athens Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket pricing for the UEFA Champions League match between Como and AEK Athens depends on the sales channel and the seating category:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Curva (Ends): Generally range from approximately €40 to €70 .

Generally range from approximately . Tribuna / Distinti (Sides): Range from €100 to €250 depending on proximity to the halfway line and exact tier.

Range from depending on proximity to the halfway line and exact tier. VIP Hospitality Packages: Start upwards of €300 to €500+ per ticket.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Curva / Standard Seating: Starting around €230 to €290 .

Starting around . Tribuna / Central Sections: Range from €370 to €560 .

Range from . Premium / VIP Resale: Can peak between €650 and €750+.

Como vs AEK Athens Champions League: Everything you need to know

Como vs AEK Athens Form

Como have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing produced that extraordinary 4-1 victory over Manchester United in the Champions League, and before that came a 3-1 win away at Fiorentina in Serie A. The one blemish in that run was a 2-0 defeat at Frosinone. Across those five matches, Como have scored ten goals and conceded six, a return that underlines the attacking quality Fabregas has built.

AEK Athens have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League, and they also lost 3-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk in Europe. Their domestic form tells a better story, with wins over OFI Crete (3-0), NFC Volos (2-1), and Panserraikos (8-1) in Greek football. Across the five matches, AEK have scored 14 goals and conceded 10.

Como vs AEK Athens: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available between Como and AEK Athens. This fixture represents the first meeting between the two clubs in UEFA competition.