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Serie A
team-logoBologna
Stadio Renato Dell'Ara
team-logoRoma
Book Bologna vs Roma Tickets
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How to get Bologna vs Roma tickets: Serie A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Bologna
Roma
Serie A

Bologna take on Roma in the Serie A. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Bologna host Roma on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at the Stadio Renato Dell'Ara in Bologna.

Their most recent Serie A clash took place on April 25, 2026, when Roma secured a 2–0 away victory in Bologna thanks to goals from Donyell Malen and Neil El Aynaoui. Earlier in the spring of 2026, the two clubs also locked horns in a dramatic UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie, which Bologna narrowly won 5–4 on aggregate following a high-scoring second leg.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Bologna vs Roma, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Bologna vs Roma Serie A kick-off?

Bologna vs Roma kicks off at the Stadio Renato Dell'Ara in Bologna on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 14
Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

How to buy Bologna vs Roma Serie A tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Bologna vs Roma Serie A fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: Tickets can be purchased directly through the official websites of both clubs (Bologna FC and AS Roma), which is the most reliable way to secure seats at face value.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Serie A fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Bologna vs Roma Serie A tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket costs for the Bologna vs Roma Serie A fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Curva / Standard Ends: €30 – €45
  • Distinti / Lateral Stands: €55 – €90
  • Tribuna / Central Grandstand: €110 – €180+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Curva / Upper Tiers: €40 – €85
  • Distinti / Side Seating: €115 – €150
  • Premium / VIP Hospitality: €160 – €200+
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Bologna vs Roma Serie A: Everything you need to know

Bologna vs Roma Form

Bologna have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing only to Inter. Their most recent result was a 2-1 home win over Monza, and they also recorded a 4-2 away victory at AC Milan during this run. Palladino's side have scored 11 goals and conceded five across those five games.

Roma have won four and drawn one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was the 5-2 win at Udinese, and they also beat Cagliari 4-2 before that. Gasperini's team have scored 18 goals and conceded ten across their last five fixtures, including a 4-0 Champions League win over Slovan Bratislava.

BOL

BOL - Form

INT
L1-3
CGL
W0-2
MIL
W2-4
MON
W2-1
PAR
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ROM

ROM - Form

NAP
D3-3
CGL
W4-2
UDI
W2-5
MUN
L3-2
SAS
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Bologna vs Roma: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two sides came on 25 April 2026, when Roma won 2-0 at the Stadio Renato Dell'Ara in Serie A. Earlier that same month, the clubs met twice in the Europa League, with Bologna winning 3-4 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw at Bologna and a 3-4 defeat for Roma at home. Across the five most recent head-to-head matches, Roma have won two, Bologna have won two, and one match ended in a draw.

Head to Head

BolognaDrawRoma
1
2
2
Serie A
Bologna badge
Bologna
BOL
0
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
2
FT
Europa League
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
3
Bologna badge
Bologna
BOL
4
FT
Europa League
Bologna badge
Bologna
BOL
1
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
1
FT
Serie A
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
1
Bologna badge
Bologna
BOL
0
FT
Serie A
Bologna badge
Bologna
BOL
2
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
2
FT
4Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

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