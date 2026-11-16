Aston Villa host Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, December 8, 2026 at Villa Park in Birmingham.

The most recent competitive encounter between the two clubs took place in the UEFA Super Cup in August 2026, where Paris Saint-Germain claimed a narrow 2-1 victory over Aston Villa. Prior to their Super Cup clash, the sides met in a dramatic two-legged Champions League tie in April 2025, which saw Aston Villa win the home leg 3-2 before PSG secured a 3-1 win in the return fixture.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League kick-off?

Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain at Villa Park in Birmingham on Tuesday, December 8, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 6 8 Dec 2026 - 15:00 Villa Park

How to buy Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through the official ticketing platforms of the host club, Aston Villa, subject to availability and member/season ticket holder priority windows.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission: Generally range from approximately €55 to €130 .

Generally range from approximately . Official Hospitality Packages: Typically start around €300 to €500+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier & Corners: Typically start around €140 to €210 .

Typically start around . Longside Standard: Generally range from €170 to €280 .

Generally range from . Lower Tier & Central: Range from €250 to €350+ .

Range from . VIP & Corporate Hospitality: Range from €400 to €1,100+.

Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League: Everything you need to know

Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain Form

Aston Villa head into this match having won one, drawn two and lost two of their last five fixtures across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-4 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League, a result that came after they led 4-2 with the game seemingly won. Prior to that, they suffered a 3-0 defeat at Barcelona in the Champions League, though a 2-1 Premier League victory over Manchester City in October stands as a highlight of their recent run. Villa have scored eight goals across those five matches but conceded ten, reflecting an inconsistency that Emery will be eager to address.

PSG arrive in outstanding form, winning all five of their last matches across Ligue 1 and the Champions League. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Ligue 1 victory over Troyes, and they have scored 14 goals across their last five games while conceding just three. A 4-2 Champions League win over Barcelona and a 6-0 thrashing of Villarreal underline the scale of their current threat.

Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the UEFA Super Cup in August 2026, when PSG defeated Aston Villa 2-1. Before that, the two clubs met in the Champions League in April 2025, with Villa winning the home leg 3-2 before PSG took the away fixture 3-1. Across the three most recent head-to-head meetings, PSG hold two wins to Villa's one.