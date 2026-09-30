How to get group Saudi Arabia vs group B runner-up tickets: Arabian Gulf Cup semi-finals, prices & dates

The 27th Arabian Gulf Cup reaches high drama as the Saudi Arabia takes on the Group B Runner-up in the semi-finals at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on October 3, 2026. This high-stakes semi-final knockout fixture decides the first nation to book their place in the grand final.

GOAL provides all the key details you need to secure your seat for this huge semi-final clash. Discover match dates, official ticket outlets, secondary resale platforms, and how to get your tickets today.









When is Saudi Arabia vs Group B Runner-up?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Oct 03, 2026 at 18:55 Saudi Arabia vs Group B Runner-up (Arabian Gulf Cup Semi-final) King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah Tickets

Where to buy Saudi Arabia vs Group B Runner-up tickets?

Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the official WeBook ticketing platform, which serves as the primary distributor for 27th Arabian Gulf Cup matches in Saudi Arabia. The official platform is your primary destination to secure face-value tickets during pre-sale and general public sale phases.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like Grintahub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats.

How much are Saudi Arabia vs Group B Runner-up tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official WeBook platform start at 22 SAR for Category 3 entry seating behind the goals, with costs increasing based on seating section and tier location inside King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like Grintahub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats, where prices start at 45 SAR per ticket depending on availability and market demand.

Everything you need to know about Saudi Arabia vs Group B Runner-up

The 27th Arabian Gulf Cup semi-finals mark the start of single-elimination knockout football in Jeddah. As the winner of Group A faces the runner-up of Group B in this crucial semi-final, the match brings immense pressure with a place in the championship final on the line.

Key details to keep in mind for this major semi-final fixture include: