How to get Al Riyadh vs Al Qadsiah tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Riyadh take on Al Qadsiah on Thursday, October 29, 2026 at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

Al Qadsiah holds the upper hand in recent encounters, highlighted by a convincing 4-0 win against Al Riyadh at the same venue in April 2026. Al Riyadh heads into the match with a mixed recent record of two wins, two draws, and a heavy 5-0 defeat to Al Ahli across their last five league outings.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Riyadh vs Al Qadsiah, including where to buy them and how much they cost.





When is Al Riyadh vs Al Qadsiah Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Riyadh vs Al Qadsiah kicks off at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, with the match scheduled as part of the current Saudi Pro League matchday.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 12 29 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

How to buy Al Riyadh vs Al Qadsiah Saudi Pro League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Saudi Pro League match between Al Riyadh and Al Qadsiah, you have a few primary options depending on your preference for official platforms or third-party resellers:

1.Official League and Club Platforms

The Saudi Pro League officially partners with authorized ticketing platforms like Webook.com for match distribution. You can also check the official club channels or portals of Al Riyadh to see when general admission seats go live, usually opening one to three weeks prior to kickoff.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Al Riyadh vs Al Qadsiah Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

For standard Saudi Pro League fixtures hosted by clubs like Al Riyadh, general admission tickets typically start at affordable local box office rates ranging from 50 SAR to 100 SAR. However, ticket pricing varies depending on the platform, seating tier, and demand:

1. Official Primary Platforms

Official General Admission: Standard primary tickets through official league partners or club channels usually start around 50 SAR to 100 SAR for regular seats.

Premium & VIP Tiers: Enhanced seating, main covered stands, or VIP hospitality boxes can range anywhere from 200 SAR to over 800 SAR through official channels, while premium resale tickets can go much higher.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand starting anywhere from 1,500 SAR to 1,600 SAR , while premium seating, hospitality options, or high-demand sections can scale significantly higher.

Al Riyadh vs Al Qadsiah Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Riyadh vs Al Qadsiah Form

Al Riyadh head into this match with a mixed recent record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five Saudi Pro League games. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 win over Al Kholood, though a heavy 5-0 loss to Al Ahli earlier in September remains a concern. They drew 0-0 with Al Khaleej and 3-3 with Al Shabab in that same stretch, scoring six goals and conceding nine across the five matches.

Al Qadsiah have been in commanding form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent game was a 2-1 win over Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Elite, and they followed up a 3-3 draw with Al-Ettifaq with wins over Al Ahli, Al Diriyah, and Al-Faisaly. Rodgers' side scored 11 goals in those five matches while conceding eight.

Al Riyadh vs Al Qadsiah: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 0-4 win for Al Qadsiah at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in April 2026, a result that continued a strong run of head-to-head form for the visitors. Across the last four recorded matches, Al Qadsiah have won three, with Al Riyadh claiming the only other victory, a 2-1 home win in October 2024.