How to get Al Hazem vs Al-Fayha tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Hazem take on Al-Fayha on Thursday, October 22, 2026 at Al Hazem Club Stadium in Ar Rass.

Historically, both sides share an evenly matched record, with 6 wins for Al-Hazem, 7 wins for Al-Fayha, and 5 draws across 18 competitive meetings. In their most recent league encounter in April 2026, Al-Hazem secured a 2–0 home victory with goals from Yousef Al-Shammari and Omar Al Somah.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Hazem vs Al-Fayha, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al Hazem vs Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Hazem vs Al-Fayha kicks off at Al Hazem Club Stadium in Ar Rass, on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 11 22 Oct 2026 - 09:40 Al Hazem Club Stadium

How to buy Al Hazem vs Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League tickets?

Here are the main options for purchasing tickets for the Al Hazem vs Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League match:

1. Official Ticketing Platform

Webook: The official and primary ticketing partner for the Saudi Pro League and event bookings in Saudi Arabia is Webook. Tickets are sold directly at standard face-value prices, and it also serves as the official ticket resale platform.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

GrintaHub: If official seats sell out, check secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub where fans list spare tickets, select your category, and complete checkout.

How much do Al Hazem vs Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Saudi Pro League matches, including Al Hazem vs Al-Fayha, vary depending on whether you purchase them through official primary platforms or secondary marketplaces:

1. Official Primary Tickets

Webook: Standard general admission entry typically ranges from 30 SAR to 90 SAR . Premium or main-stand seating ranges from 250 SAR to 600 SAR , while VIP and hospitality options generally start around 1,500 SAR or higher.

2. Secondary Ticket Market (GrintaHub)

Resale prices fluctuate based on demand and availability. Resale tickets listed on secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub for this fixture often range between 150 SAR and 2,500+ SAR depending on seat category, scarcity, and seller listings.

Al Hazem vs Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Hazem vs Al-Fayha Form

Al Hazem's last five Saudi Pro League matches have produced two defeats, two draws, and one win, with the side scoring seven goals and conceding eight across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 loss to Al Ahli, following a 1-0 win over Al-Taawoun the week before. The pattern is one of a team that can find the net but struggles to keep the door shut, with only one clean sheet across the five games.

Al-Fayha have drawn three of their last five matches, winning one and losing one, with their most recent result a goalless draw against Al Shabab. They beat Abha 3-2 earlier in the run but have scored just six goals across the five fixtures. Three draws in five suggests a side that is difficult to beat but equally difficult to back as a winning force.

Al Hazem vs Al-Fayha: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-0 win for Al Hazem at home in April 2026, a result that continues a pattern of close or low-scoring encounters in this fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches in the Saudi Pro League, Al Hazem have won twice and Al-Fayha once, with two matches ending level. Goals have been relatively scarce, with several of those meetings finishing without a goal for one or both sides.