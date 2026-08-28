How to get UEFA Nations League 2026/27 tickets: Netherlands vs Germany, England vs Spain, ticket prices, schedule and more

The 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, which is the fifth edition of the international competition, is about to get underway and you could see all the biggest European nations in action across the continent by booking tickets today.
The league phase of the competition starts this September/October and it's set to be an enthralling period, with the teams playing four games within the space of just 10 days or so. Following the culmination of the league phase in November, quarterfinals will then take place in March 2027, with the semis and final to be held in June 2027.
Portugal are defending the UEFA Nations League crown they won in 2025 and they are the most successful side in the competition having won the inaugural edition too in 2019. Spain are aiming to reach their fourth consecutive final, as they finished runners-up in 2021 & 2025 and lifted the trophy in 2023.
Let GOAL help guide you through all the vital UEFA Nations League ticket information, including how you can buy them, how much they cost and much more.
Upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures
Date & Time (local)
Fixture
Location
Tickets
Thu, Sep 24 (8.45pm)
Netherlands vs Germany
Johan Cruijff ArenA (Amsterdam)
Thu, Sep 24 (7.45pm)
Portugal vs Wales
Estádio José Alvalade (Lisbon)
Thu, Sep 24 (8.45pm)
Norway vs Denmark
Ullevaal Stadion (Oslo)
Fri, Sep 25 (8.45pm)
Italy vs Belgium
Stadio Olimpico (Rome)
Sat, Sep 26 (8.45pm)
Czechia vs Croatia
Fortuna Arena (Prague)
Sat, Sep 26 (7.45pm)
England vs Spain
Wembley Stadium (London)
Sun, Sep 27 (6pm)
Denmark vs Wales
Parken Stadium (Copenhagen)
Sun, Sep 27 (8.45pm)
Norway vs Portugal
Ullevaal Stadion (Oslo)
Sun, Sep 27 (8.45pm)
Germany vs Greece
WWK Arena (Augsburg)
Mon, Sep 28 (8.45pm)
Belgium vs France
King Baudouin Stadium (Brussels)
Tue, Sep 29 (8.45pm)
Czechia vs England
Fortuna Arena (Prague)
Tue, Sep 29 (8.45pm)
Spain vs Croatia
Ramón Sánchez–Pizjuán (Seville)
Thu, Oct 1 (8.45pm)
Germany vs Serbia
Allianz Arena (Munich)
Thu, Oct 1 (8.45pm)
Denmark vs Portugal
Parken Stadium (Copenhagen)
Thu, Oct 1 (7.45pm)
Wales vs Norway
Cardiff City Stadium (Cardiff)
Fri, Oct 2 (8.45pm)
Belgium vs Türkiye
Stade Maurice Dufrasne (Liège)
Sat, Oct 3 (8.45pm)
Spain vs Czechia
Carlos Tartiere (Oviedo)
Sun, Oct 4 (8.45pm)
Netherlands vs Serbia
Philips Stadion (Eindhoven)
Sun, Oct 4 (8.45pm)
Portugal vs Denmark
Estádio do Dragão (Porto)
Tue, Oct 6 (7.45pm)
England vs Czech Republic
Wembley Stadium (London)
Full UEFA Nations League 2026/27 competition schedule
Stage
Round
Date(s)
Tickets
League phase
Matchday 1
September 24-26, 2026
Matchday 2
September 27-29, 2026
Matchday 3
October 1-3, 2026
Matchday 4
October 4-6, 2026
Matchday 5
November 12-14, 2026
Matchday 6
November 15-17, 2026
Quarterfinals
First leg
March 25-27, 2027
TBA
Second leg
March 28-30, 2027
TBA
Finals
Semifinals
June 9-10, 2027
TBA
Final
June 13, 2027
TBA
How to buy UEFA Nations League 2026/27 tickets
For the League/Group Phase (September - November 2026): Official tickets for individual group matches are managed entirely by the participating national associations. You will need to buy tickets directly from the host team's official football federation portal (e.g. England Football for England home games, FAW for Wales home games, etc).
For the Finals (June 2027): Official final tournament tickets will be distributed exclusively through the UEFA Ticketing Portal.
Official tickets for the initial group stage games are already on sale or currently finishing their sales phases. Most national associations open their sales windows roughly 4-6 weeks before the specific matchday. Most associations give priority access to registered supporters' clubs (such as the England Supporters Travel Club or Wales' 'Red Wall' membership) before any remaining tickets hit public general sale.
For the Nations League Finals (June 2027), public ticket sales and application lotteries through UEFA will open in April/May 2027, after the four final teams have qualified. To prepare for the June finals, it's worth creating a 'myUEFA' account, so you can receive automated ticketing window alerts.
If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.
How much are UEFA Nations League 2026/27 tickets?
Official tickets for the UEFA Nations League 2026/27 league phase are sold and priced individually by the host nation's football association rather than through a centralized UEFA portal. Because each country sets its own pricing based on the stadium and matchup, ticket prices and category definitions vary across fixtures.
While exact seating sections depend entirely on the host stadium, most associations split tickets into 3 or 4 main public categories, along with family and premium options.
Using England as an example, tickets for games at Wembley Stadium can be categorized roughly as follows:
- Category 1 (Premium / Longside Lower & Middle): Located along the main touchlines, offering the best views. General admission prices for these prime sections range from £65-£80, with premium seats available from £95-£120.
- Category 2 (Corners / Upper Longside): Positioned at stadium corners or higher tiers. These typically cost around £45.
- Category 3 (Shortside / Behind the Goals): Often where the most vocal home supporters or designated away sections sit. Standard shortside tickets are priced from around £35.
- Family Enclosures & Concessions: Many host nations offer heavily discounted rates for families and youth. For example, family enclosure tickets can be found for £25 for adults and £12.50 for children under 16.
Keep tabs on the national team’s official sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.
What teams are in the UEFA Nations League A groups?
Group A1
Group A2
Group A3
Group A4
France
Germany
Spain
Portugal
Italy
Netherlands
Croatia
Denmark
Belgium
Serbia
England
Norway
Turkey
Greece
Czechia
Wales
The top two sides from each group will progress to the quarterfinals in March 2027.
Who are the recent UEFA Nations League winners?
Year
Winners
Runners-Up
Score
2025
Portugal
Spain
5-3 (on pens)
2023
Spain
Croatia
5-4 (on pens)
2021
France
Spain
2-1
2019
Portugal
Netherlands
1-0