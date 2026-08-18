How to buy Spanish Super Cup 2027 tickets: Supercopa de Espana dates, Barcelona vs Atletico, Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, prices & more

The Supercopa de Espana is on the move. After years in Saudi Arabia, the 2027 Spanish Super Cup will be held at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium from February 2 to 7, 2027, bringing Spain's biggest clubs to one of the most iconic venues in European football for the very first time.

The lineup is stacked. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid will compete for the trophy, with Real Sociedad facing Real Madrid in one semi-final and defending champions Barcelona meeting Atletico Madrid in the other. Barcelona arrive as back to back winners chasing a third straight title, while Copa del Rey holders Real Sociedad return to the competition for the first time in decades.

Who will lift the first Spanish trophy of the season in Istanbul? Let GOAL take you through all the latest Spanish Super Cup 2027 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and what they are likely to cost.

When is the Spanish Super Cup 2027?

The Spanish Super Cup 2027 takes place from Tuesday, February 2 to Sunday, February 7, 2027 in Istanbul, Turkiye. It is the first time the tournament moves from its usual January slot, and the first time it is staged in Istanbul. Exact kickoff dates and times within that window are yet to be confirmed by the RFEF.

What is the Spanish Super Cup 2027 schedule?

Date Fixture Location Tickets February 2, 2027 Semi-final 1: Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul Tickets February 2, 2027 Semi-final 2: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul Tickets February 7, 2027 (TBC) Final: Winners of the semi-finals Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul Tickets

Where is the Spanish Super Cup 2027?

All three matches will be held at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkiye.

The Ataturk Olympic Stadium is one of the most storied venues in world football. It hosted the legendary 2005 Champions League final, when Liverpool came back from three goals down against AC Milan, as well as Manchester City's Champions League triumph over Inter Milan in 2023.

The stadium opened in 2002 and is one of the largest venues ever used for the competition. It sits west of Istanbul's central tourist districts and is connected to the city's public transport network, so fans staying around Sultanahmet, Taksim or the Bosphorus should plan their matchday transport in advance.

Istanbul replaces Saudi Arabia as host because the Kingdom is staging the AFC Asian Cup from January 7 to February 5, 2027, with Saudi Arabia expected to return as host in 2028.

How to buy Spanish Super Cup 2027 tickets?

The simplest way to secure Spanish Super Cup 2027 tickets right now is through Ticombo, where fans can browse verified listings for the Istanbul tournament, compare prices and buy safely with buyer protection on every order.

Official ticket sale details for the Istanbul edition are yet to be announced by the RFEF and the Turkish Football Federation. Based on previous editions, official sales tend to open closer to the tournament and sell quickly, especially for the final. With four of Spain's biggest clubs involved and Istanbul far more accessible for European fans than Jeddah, demand for this edition is expected to be exceptional, so early buyers will have the widest choice of seats.

How much do Spanish Super Cup 2027 tickets cost?

Official pricing for the Istanbul edition has not been released yet. As a guide, tickets for recent editions in Saudi Arabia started from the equivalent of around 25 USD for the cheapest semi-final categories and around 47 USD for the final via official routes, with premium lower-tier seats costing significantly more.

On resale marketplaces like Ticombo, prices vary with demand and seat location, and listings for the biggest fixtures typically rise as the matches approach. A semi-final featuring Real Madrid and a potential Clasico or Madrid derby final will push prices at the top end, which makes buying early the smartest play.

This page will be updated with official categories and prices as soon as they are confirmed.

What to know about the Spanish Super Cup?

This will be the 43rd edition of the Supercopa de España, the annual competition featuring the winners and runners-up of La Liga and the Copa del Rey from the previous season. Since 2020, it has been played as a four-team mini-tournament, and 2027 marks its first-ever staging in Turkiye.

Barcelona head to Istanbul as reigning champions and favourites. The Catalans won their record-extending 16th title in January 2026, beating Real Madrid in the final in Jeddah for a third Supercopa Clasico win in four years. They qualify as La Liga champions, with Real Madrid joining as league runners-up.

The refreshing twist this year comes from the Copa del Rey. Real Sociedad stunned Atletico Madrid in the 2026 final, winning 4-3 on penalties after extra time to claim their fourth Copa title, and both finalists booked their place in Istanbul. It sets up a rare Supercopa without Athletic Bilbao or a low-seeded outsider, four heavyweights and nothing else.

There is also a fresh subplot in the semi-final draw. The format pits the Copa del Rey winners against the La Liga runners-up, meaning Real Sociedad get a shot at Real Madrid, while Barcelona face Atletico Madrid for a place in the final. A Clasico final is once again possible, but for the first time in years, it is far from guaranteed.

Who's playing in the Spanish Super Cup 2027?

All four clubs know what it takes to win this trophy. Check out the participants and their Supercopa pedigree: