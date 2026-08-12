How to buy Coppa Italia 2026/27 tickets: Team updates, average ticket prices & more

There's nothing more exhilarating than watching football under the lights in some of Europe's iconic stadiums, and you can embrace your sporting passion by booking Coppa Italia tickets today for upcoming matches in Italy.

While the current Coppa Italia champions, Inter Milan, won't enter the competition until the round of 16 in December, there are plenty of intriguing cup encounters in the near future. The first round of the 2026/27 edition runs from August 14-17, with notable Serie A sides such as Lazio, Fiorentina and Torino all in action.

Let GOAL guide you through the Coppa Italia ticket-purchasing process, how you can secure seats, how much they cost, and more.

Upcoming Coppa Italia 2026/27 fixtures

The preliminary round is done and dusted, with four Serie B/C sides through. Here's what's coming up on the calendar, first round venues included:

Date & Time Fixture Venue Tickets Fri, Aug 14 (6:00pm) Parma vs Vicenza/Catania Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma Tickets Fri, Aug 14 (6:30pm) Cagliari vs Arezzo/Union Brescia Unipol Domus, Cagliari Tickets Fri, Aug 14 (8:45pm) Monza vs Avellino U-Power Stadium, Monza Tickets Fri, Aug 14 (9:15pm) Fiorentina vs Benevento/Ravenna Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence Tickets Sat, Aug 15 (6:00pm) Catanzaro vs Südtirol Stadio Nicola Ceravolo, Catanzaro Tickets Sat, Aug 15 (6:30pm) Udinese vs Padova Bluenergy Stadium, Udine Tickets Sat, Aug 15 (8:45pm) Venezia vs Modena Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo, Venice Tickets Sat, Aug 15 (9:15pm) Torino vs Carrarese Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin Tickets Sun, Aug 16 (6:00pm) Frosinone vs Juve Stabia Stadio Benito Stirpe, Frosinone Tickets Sun, Aug 16 (6:30pm) Genoa vs Ascoli/Potenza Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Genoa Tickets Sun, Aug 16 (8:45pm) Hellas Verona vs Virtus Entella Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi, Verona Tickets Sun, Aug 16 (9:15pm) Lazio vs Mantova Stadio Olimpico, Rome Tickets Mon, Aug 17 (6:00pm) Pisa vs Empoli Arena Garibaldi, Pisa Tickets Mon, Aug 17 (6:30pm) Sassuolo vs Cesena Mapei Stadium, Reggio Emilia Tickets Mon, Aug 17 (8:45pm) Cremonese vs Sampdoria Stadio Giovanni Zini, Cremona Tickets Mon, Aug 17 (9:15pm) Palermo vs Lecce Stadio Renzo Barbera, Palermo Tickets Wed, Sept 2 Second round (16 winners from the first round, fixtures TBC) Venues TBC Tickets Dec 2 & 16 Round of 16 (eight second-round winners plus Serie A's top 8 seeds) Venues TBC Tickets Feb 3 & 10, 2027 Quarter-finals (fixtures TBC) Venues TBC Tickets Mar 2/3 & Apr 20/21, 2027 Semi-finals, two legs (fixtures TBC) Venues TBC Tickets Wed, May 19, 2027 Final (finalists TBC) Stadio Olimpico, Rome Tickets

Twelve Serie A clubs enter at the first-round stage, joining the winners from the preliminary round and the bulk of the Serie B field. The remaining top-flight sides, including reigning champions Inter Milan, along with the rest of last season's top seven in Serie A, get a bye all the way through to the round of 16 in December.

How to buy Coppa Italia match tickets

Coppa Italia tickets can be purchased directly through the home team's official club site. This is the most reliable method of securing seats, especially during the earlier rounds of the competition. For those early rounds, tickets are unlikely to sell out quickly, but for later-stage matches, demand tends to rise rapidly.

Coppa Italia ticket distribution also depends on the stage of the competition. During the early stages, tickets are released approximately 3-4 weeks beforehand. However, once we get into the latter stages, the ticket sale timeframes will tighten. So, for the quarter-finals, say, tickets would likely go on sale 2-3 weeks ahead of kick-off. The sales period returns to around a month for the final, with a surge in demand when tickets are first released.

The overwhelming demand for some Coppa Italia fixtures means fans may need to turn to secondary resale options, such as StubHub. Prices can fluctuate here, both above and below the list price of a ticket, depending on the fixture and its proximity to the date.

How much are Coppa Italia match tickets?

Coppa Italia ticket prices vary depending on a number of factors, including the stage of the competition, the teams involved, where the match is being played and where you are seated. In general, though, tickets for fixtures during the early rounds tend to range between €5-€30. As the tournament progresses, so do the prices, with quarter-final tickets in the €40-€100 bracket.

At the Stadio Olimpico, tickets for the final tend to range from €60-€200, though these prices are likely to increase depending on which two teams reach the final.

Who are the recent Coppa Italia winners?

Below are the last ten winners of the Coppa Italia. All the finals were played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, apart from the 2021 edition, which was staged at the Mapei Stadium - Città del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia due to COVID restrictions.