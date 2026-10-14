How to buy Nitto ATP Finals 2026 tickets: Turin schedule, ticket prices, venue information and more

The Nitto ATP Finals is the ultimate, high-octane climax of the men's professional tennis season - an electrifying showdown where the world's top eight singles players and doubles teams battle for the coveted year-end titles. It's one not to be missed and you can book tickets today.

Since 2021, the tournament has found its home in the Italian city of Turin, specifically at the magnificent Inalpi Arena (formerly Palaolimpico), providing a spectacular stage for the tennis titans and it returns there once again this November (15-22).

The 2025 edition saw local hero Jannik Sinner defend his crown, adding another thrilling chapter to the event's storied past. Although the Italian sensation is unfortunately missing from this year's renewal due to injury, a stellar line-up, including Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, is still waiting to put on a show for the frenzied fans.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at the Nitto ATP Finals, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

When is the Nitto ATP Finals 2026?

The Nitto ATP Finals 2026 take place from Sunday, November 15 to Sunday, November 22, in Turin, Italy. The tournament features 15 different sessions, including both day and evening matches, culminating in the highly anticipated final on the second Sunday.

Date Stage (Time - CET) Tickets Sunday, November 15 Round-Robin: Day Session (11:30am) Tickets

Round-Robin: Evening Session (6pm) Tickets Monday, November 16 Round-Robin: Day Session (11:30am) Tickets

Round-Robin: Evening Session (6pm) Tickets Tuesday, November 17 Round-Robin: Day Session (11:30am) Tickets

Round-Robin: Evening Session (6pm) Tickets Wednesday, November 18 Round-Robin: Day Session (11:30am) Tickets

Round-Robin: Evening Session (6pm) Tickets Thursday, November 19 Round-Robin: Day Session (11:30am) Tickets

Round-Robin: Evening Session (6pm) Tickets Friday, November 20 Round-Robin: Day Session (11:30am) Tickets

Round-Robin: Evening Session (6pm) Tickets Saturday, November 21 Semifinals: Day Session (11:30am) Tickets

Semifinals: Evening Session (6pm) Tickets Sunday, November 22 Championship Finals: Single Session (3pm) Tickets

How to buy Nitto ATP Finals 2026 tickets

Official individual and multi-day tickets for the Nitto ATP Finals 2026 went on sale to the general public last November (2025). Prior to this, members of the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation (FITP) had access to a special pre-emption phase starting a week earlier.

The official authorised channels are the Nitto ATP Finals ticketing site and the ATP Tour Experiences (if looking for premium packages).

Those hoping to secure last-minute seats can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Guaranteed transfers – every StubHub purchase is backed by the platform's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for the event.

How much are Nitto ATP Finals 2026 tickets?

Official tickets prices for the Nitto ATP Finals 2026 vary significantly based on the session (early round-robin matches versus semi-finals or the final) and the seating category. If you're looking for the most affordable entry points, early round-robin sessions, especially on weekdays, tend to be the cheapest options.

Tickets are sold by individual day/evening sessions or as combined multi-day passes.

• Group Stage Sessions: Prices start from approximately €82 for daytime matches.

• Semifinals (Saturday, Nov 21): Tickets range from €254 / €305 up to over €1,100 depending on the session and proximity to the court.

• Finals (Sunday, Nov 22): General entry starts at €749, with premium floor (parterre) seats climbing to €2,172.

• Alternative Options: If arena tickets for the final rounds are sold out, you can buy Practice Session tickets (starting at €15–€45) or Fan Village access (€15-€30) to experience the tournament atmosphere up close.

Keep tabs on the tournament's official site for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current ticket availability.

Where are the Nitto ATP Finals 2026?

The Nitto ATP Finals 2026 will be held once again at the Inalpi Arena (formerly Palaolimpico) in Turin, Italy.

Turin, a city renowned for its rich history, elegant architecture, and culinary delights, provides a fantastic backdrop for this world-class tennis tournament.

The Inalpi Arena is Italy's largest indoor sporting arena, offering a state-of-the-art experience for spectators. The city has embraced the tournament since 2021 and will continue to host it through 2027.

Who are the most recent Nitto ATP Finals champions?

Year Singles Winner Doubles Winners 2025 Jannik Sinner Harri Heliövaara & Henry Patten 2024 Jannik Sinner Kevin Krawietz & Tim Pütz 2023 Novak Djokovic Rajeev Ram & Joe Salisbury 2022 Novak Djokovic Rajeev Ram & Joe Salisbury 2021 Alexander Zverev Pierre-Hugues Herbert & Nicolas Mahut 2020 Daniil Medvedev Wesley Koolhof & Nikola Mektić 2019 Stefanos Tsitsipas Pierre-Hugues Herbert & Nicolas Mahut 2018 Alexander Zverev Jack Sock & Mike Bryan 2017 Grigor Dimitrov Henri Kontinen & John Peers 2016 Andy Murray Henri Kontinen & John Peers







