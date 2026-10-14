Women's World Cup 2027 Power Rankings: Holders Spain make statement in USWNT double-header while England edge towards sealing qualification

Thirty-two nations will head to Brazil in the summer of 2027 with one big dream: To win the Women's World Cup. It's a dream that Spain realised in 2023, beating England in the final, and La Roja will be one of the big favourites to triumph again when the tournament gets underway at the iconic Maracana in Rio de Janeiro on June 24. But who are the biggest threats to Spain's crown?

At this moment, only 18 of the 32 participants have been confirmed, with major nations such as England, the United States and the Netherlands still needing to book their places in Brazil. There has already been one big shock in qualifying with ever-present Nigeria set to miss the Women's World Cup for the first time in tournament history, and there could be more surprise casualties before qualifying is all wrapped up in February.

In the meantime, while those processes play out, GOAL's 2027 Women's World Cup power rankings will add the four nations in the top 10 of the FIFA World Rankings who have yet to punch their ticket to the 18 that have already done so. In that quartet, the U.S. and Canada will find out their fates at the CONCACAF W Championship later this year, while England and Sweden are hoping to come through UEFA's play-off route unscathed. Their fates will be known by December, just before the World Cup group-stage draw takes place.

So, with less than nine months to go, which nations look the biggest threat to Spain's status as world champions? Do the holders still stand out as the team to beat going into the 2027 tournament? Or is someone else leading the way?