After every U.S. Men's National Team match at this summer's World Cup, Mark McKenzie found himself at the center of it all. As players, coaches and staff huddled around him, McKenzie led the team in prayer. The point wasn't to be spiritual, even if that was the original intent. The circle wasn't even necessarily religious. Instead, it focused on gratitude and unity. In those moments, with the world watching, they were a team, together.

Then the World Cup ended and, hours after the loss to Belgium, everyone went their separate ways. The summer had ended and so did the routines. The days in the hotel, the bus rides, the long training sessions in the sun - over in an instant. And, when that all ended, McKenzie had to confront a new reality. Suddenly, he had to think about himself. He had to answer the world's toughest question: what does he do now?

"The biggest thing for me was taking a step in my career that I could look back and be proud of," McKenzie tells GOAL. "You come out of the World Cup, and there are so many different scenarios and so many different paths you could go for your next step, right? But this was one that I knew wouldn't just be solely about me anymore."

And so, at age 27, McKenzie decided to come home, returning to where it all began. He announced in September that he would rejoin the Philadelphia Union in January, ending a six-season stay in Europe. Entering the prime of his career as a center back, McKenzie has chosen to dedicate that prime to helping lift his local club to a higher level. That's a key part of it, at least.

The other part? That sense of home. The World Cup ended, and a new era began, not just for McKenzie but for his family. That era is exciting, and it's one that promises change. In some ways, though, it promises more of the same, just in a new but familiar place.

"It's not just about me, but it's about the we," he says, "but as I told my wife, any step that I do take, it's not going to change my mentality. I'm going to be the same Mark. I'm going to go into it with the same personality that I've always had, the same drive, the same ambition, being the same extroverted person that I am.

"I still want to win anywhere I go. I want to win. I want to compete and be the best in whatever that is. I'm competitive in that way, so it was about making sure that the step that I did take was aligned with the vision I had."

In some ways, the vision begins in January. Realistically, though, it began in the depressing days after the World Cup ended.