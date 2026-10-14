The Rondo, USWNT edition: How far behind Spain are the Americans? Is Mallory Swanson’s scoring return a sign she’s getting back to her best?

Lose one, draw one - do you take it? The last week hasn't been great for the USWNT, who saw their flaws ruthlessly exposed by the best team in the world in Spain.

La Roja are the reigning World Champions, and with a 2-0 win and 2-2 draw, they showed exactly why. They never seemed to need to get into top gear to see off Emma Hayes's side in the first game. And even if the second was more promising, there is plenty of work to be done.

But what can we take from this? Well, first of all, the U.S. probably needed to be shaken up a little bit. This program, sure, is used to winning. But sometimes you've gotta play the best to be the best. The question is, then, how far off are the USWNT? GOAL writers break it all down in another edition of... The Rondo.