'It clicked for me' - Man City-bound Cavan Sullivan is making a name for himself with Philadelphia Union as breakout fuels USMNT buzz

And then there's the question of the future. Sullivan trained with Man City in July of last year. He scored in a friendly and earned rave reviews for a performance against PSG's U-19s a few days later. He won't officially be in Manchester until 2027, but he is still a City player in waiting.

"It's certainly exciting to pre-sign for such an amazing club and with great people. I have great relationships over there right now, but we keep in touch even though it's in the future," Sullivan said.

The U.S. Men's National Team hype is also real. With Mauricio Pochettino signing a four-year contract extension to lead the U.S. through the 2030 World Cup, Sullivan has time to work his way into the manager's plans. The 2028 Olympics loom as a potential showcase, too, with last year's U-17 World Cup already on his resume. But his first senior opportunity could come much sooner. There is growing chatter that he could be called up later this month.

Pochettino, though, has made it clear that performances aren't the only consideration for young players hoping to break through. In an interview conducted in the days after Sullivan's conversation with GOAL, Pochettino outlined his philosophy.

“I think respect is the most important thing, and they need to be respectful,” the head coach said. “And of course, we want players with talent. We want players who feel brave, feel confident, but not feel things they don't show.”

For his part, Sullivan sounds willing to wait - and keep working.

"I'm not too focused on it. Obviously, it's a goal, and it would be sick to be called in... I'm just focused on improving, getting better week in and week out. I know my performances matter. There are eyes on you every game, so I gotta keep going this weekend, the next weekend," Sullivan said. "When the roster's picked, if it works out, great. If it doesn't, you won't see a thing change for me."

If all goes well, that first call-up will be the start of a national team career that lasts for years. There is little need to rush. And for Pochettino, managing the expectations around young talents is part of the job.

"We need to be careful," Pochettino said, "because when you are young, of course you need to be confident. You need to have the trust in yourself, the belief that you can perform and you can do well, but the thing is that there’s a limit. The balance is the most important, and one of our responsibilities is to protect these guys."