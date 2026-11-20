Two days after his official unveiling at Brighton, Orozco packed his bags for Spain, with sporting director Mike Cave saying in an official statement: "When we signed Matias, the initial plan was for a loan of this nature to help him acclimatise to European football. This loan with Castellon will provide him that opportunity to play at a very good level, and Gordon Greer and the loans department will track his progress over the season."

It's fair to say that Greer will have been delighted by what he's seen so far. Orozco has immediately proven his worth to Castellon head coach Pablo Hernandez, playing a key role in the team's rise to second place in the Segunda Division.

After an encouraging debut off the bench in a 2-0 win over Albacete on the opening weekend, Orozco made his first start for Castellon away at Girona, and bossed the midfield with six duel wins, seven recoveries and an 86 percent pass completion rate, helping Hernandez's side earn a 2-1 victory. Castellon proceeded to thrash Tenerife 5-0 with Orozco among the scorers, and his goal got the biggest cheer of all from the home fans packed into Nou Estadi Castalia, as he prodded home after playing a near one-two with Adam Jakobsen.

Orozco has also started Castellon's last four games, with his standout display coming in a 4-0 rout of Sporting Gijon. He recorded a hat-trick of assists and covered every blade of grass before being taken off for a well-earned rest in the 67th minute, with Hernandez singling him out for special praise.

"From day one, Mati has shown the kind of player he can become," said the former Leeds United midfielder. "Everyone who sees him knows that he is an 18-year-old player who is proving that he can have a great future."

A controversial straight red card in Castellon's subsequent 1-1 draw with Burgos halted Orozco's momentum, but a second successive call up to the Colombia senior team cushioned that blow. Nestor Lorenzo handed Orozco his first two caps in the last international break, as the Brighton loanee played 19 minutes in both a 1-1 draw with Mexico and 1-0 defeat to Paraguay.

"It's been very satisfying for me to be with players I was supporting at the World Cup just a month ago. It's been wonderful, and it's giving me so much experience at such a young age, helping me continue to grow," Orozco told ESPN. "I thanked coach Nestor for the opportunity, and he thanked me for how I behaved."