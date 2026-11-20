The playoff picture has taken shape.

After RSL and FC Cincinnati survived the wild-card games on Thursday night, all eight first round playoff series are clear. And the matchups look pretty good here. There is no easy path for anyone. The East would seem to be the deeper of the two conferences, with seeds one through six all capable of making MLS Cup with relative ease. But a word for the West, too, which certainly has more about it than just the Vancouver Whitecaps (St. Louis CITY truthers, stand up).

That means it's prediction time. Surely, Nashville SC, after setting a single-season points record, should be well-placed to win the thing. But the last club to do that, Inter Miami, went out in the first round. Point is, the regular season guarantees nothing. And betting against Lionel Messi, who led Miami to a second-place spot in the East, is a bit of a fool's errand.

Outside of that, there's plenty of talent. Cavan Sullivan has been immense for the Union of late, and this could be his moment to prove he's capable of carrying a team. And what of LAFC, blessed with some of the best talent in the league, and desperate for it all to click? If they find a little form, they will be dangerous.

It's all compelling stuff, and GOAL writers break it down in another edition of... The Rondo.