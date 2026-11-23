The way Manchester United's defence capitulated on Sunday in the face of constant attacking waves led by Liverpool's front four of Alexander Isak, Rio Ngumoha, Bradley Barcola and Florian Wirtz left Gary Neville deeply disturbed. So much so that the Red Devils icon took his frustration out on himself while poring over the 4-0 defeat inflicted upon Mauricio Pochettino's side at Anfield in his first game as the club's new head coach.

"I never see any of them on their toes, alert, looking like they’ve got something fixed in here (points to his head). I never see any of them look like that. They look like that…" Neville said when assessing the body language of United's backline in the Sky Sports studio, before staring blankly ahead for several seconds. He broke the silence by slapping himself in the face and twice saying, "Wake up!", then added, "You play for Man United!", in a tone that smacked of pure desperation.

The outburst left former Liverpool centre-half Jamie Carragher in hysterics in the seat next to Neville, but it is no laughing matter for any United fan. This is a team in complete free-fall, sitting 19th in the Premier League table with just eight points and one win from 11 games, which came at home to newly-promoted Ipswich Town in August.

To put the gravity of the situation into even greater perspective, Tottenham had 18 points at the same stage last season, and only managed to officially beat the drop on the final day, finishing two ahead of West Ham in 17th. While it is still too early for United to be at panic stations, Pochettino does not have the luxury of time.

The next seven fixtures leading into the New Year could very well define their campaign. Pochettino's brief after replacing Michael Carrick would have been to lift the club back up to the European places; not only will that be impossible if the slide continues, but United will truly be in a relegation dogfight and no longer in the 'too good to go down' bracket.