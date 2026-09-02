How Henrik Larsson became the King of Kings

Larsson won many individual prizes for his exploits that season, including the first of four Scottish Premier League Golden Boots, even though Rangers won the treble.

Offers came in, as he told The Guardian: "I had an opportunity to go to Manchester United in the 1990s from Celtic. I would have earned more, maybe £10,000 or £15,000 a week more. But I had just come off three-and-a-half years at Feyenoord where it had been up and down. I had just found my feet [at Celtic] and I wanted to go on with that. We’d played in the UEFA Cup, I played for Sweden, I didn’t feel I needed to go somewhere else... I didn’t become a superstar at Barcelona, I became a superstar at Celtic."

Larsson was off to a tremendous start in the 1999-2000 season, scoring 12 goals in 13 matches in the early stages of John Barnes’ Ill-fated spell as manager. It’s a miracle, though, that the story doesn’t end here.

Celtic's UEFA Cup second-round clash against Lyon almost finished him. In a tussle with Serge Blanc in the first 10 minutes, the striker's leg snapped in two places. It was a horrifying sight. Celtic midfielder Lambert said after the match: “It’s an absolute shocker for Henrik. I saw his leg and it was not a very nice sight. It’s such a tragedy for him. He has been a wonderful player all the time I’ve been here. We just want to see him back as soon as possible."

"You could tell right away that it was serious because of the reaction of the players close to him," Barnes said. "We didn’t tell the players until after the game how bad it was."

Years later, Larsson explained that he attempted to block Blanc's tackle with his left leg while winning the ball with the other. "I had the wrong shoes. Someone had forgotten to pack my shoes for the match. Plus, I had a stress fracture in my left leg [before the game]," he said. "Suddenly I was just lying on the ground. The tackle wasn't that hard; it was more about the angle I was tackled from."

He was considered lucky to be out for just eight months, making his return in the last league game of the season. Amazingly, he somehow came back even better than ever. Fifty-three goals in 50 games in his first year back: it was superhuman!

It’s not just that Larsson could find the net, it was how he did it. A deft touch, a beautiful lob, a shot from a tight angle, or a complete humiliation of defences – he defied belief on the ball and showed great intelligence off it. Larsson was as elegant as he was deadly.

This time Celtic won the treble. The man in the No.7 jersey was everyone's Player of the Year. SPL top scorer with 35, earning him the European Golden Shoe – each goal weighing less than those of Hernan Crespo for Lazio, Andriy Shevchenko for AC Milan, Raul for Real Madrid and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink for Chelsea. He also scored twice in the Scottish Cup final as Celtic beat Hibs 3-0, and his hat-trick made the League Cup final against Kilmarnock a one-man show.

Celtic walked away with the SPL title the following season with 103 points as Larsson scored 35 in 47 games in all competitions as part of a phenomenal duo with John Hartson. Still, they lost the two cup finals to Rangers.

"Larsson is one of the best strikers in Europe, maybe the world," Rangers boss Advocaat said. “If you watch [Gabriel] Batistuta, he is sometimes not seen for 90 minutes, but he scores two goals. Larsson has even more, because besides being a good player and goal-scorer, he has a tremendous work rate."