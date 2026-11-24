Over the course of multiple interviews, Gheorghe Hagi has repeated one particular answer. It's his mantra, his approach to life. It's a collection of eight words that he believes have defined him and, if all goes well, will continue to define him; "I'm born to win," he has so often said, "not just to exist."
Bold words, of course, but those who remember Hagi do so as a bold player. Exciting, creative and a wand of a left foot - that's the impression the Romanian icon left on the world.
It is somewhat ironic, then, that Hagi's brightest moment did not come with winning at the end. For those who remember Hagi's career, so much of it boils down to one summer where there was not an ultimate victory, but rather a fight so valiant that it cemented his status in football lore forever.
But Hagi's legacy is about so much more than his performances at the 1994 World Cup. It's about a lot of winning, but also a lot of fun, too. It's about moments of individual genius, changing perceptions and a few controversies, it has to be said. There's no genius without a little bit of chaos, and there's no winning without a little bit of defiance.
In the end, the truth is that there's no Hagi without that passion to do more than simply existing. It's something he himself may be reminded of over the next few years as he, once again, looks to conjure the impossible as a coach, all these years after he began did so in Romanian colours.