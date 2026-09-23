'It is a fresh start' - George Campbell bet on himself and became West Brom captain; now he's fighting for his USMNT future

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. -- The moment George Campbell was named West Brom’s captain was, in truth, nothing special.

There was no celebration, no fanfare. In fact, it all happened quietly. A quick conversation with manager James Morrison and that was that. Campbell had himself an armband.

In the month or so since that brief conversation outside of the team bus, Campbell has reflected more and more about what that armband means. And the more he’s thought about it, the more he’s realized that that armband means both everything and nothing at all.

“At first I was thinking about it a lot more, just about being captain and what it means, and it got in my head a bit,” Campbell tells GOAL. “But now I feel a bit more settled. Look, it's a huge honor, but it's not as many eyes on me as I thought it was. It’s very close to the same as it was last year.”

While life hasn’t really changed, Campbell certainly has, largely due to the winding path that got him to that armband. The captaincy is recognition both of who he is and who he can be, but also of how much he’s grown to get there. It’s also something that’s made him think of his journey and where it’s going now as he begins something of a fresh start with the U.S. men’s national team.

At 25, Campbell finds himself as something of a middle man in this current USMNT group. He’s surrounded by World Cup veterans and aspiring teenagers. So, with just one cap to his name, Campbell is in his own lane, both fighting for his big chance but also helping to lead others towards their own.

“I have a leadership role at West Brom, and I want to try to be a leader here,” he says. “It's always difficult to be a leader when you don't know people as much, and it's not in my character to scream and shout at people I don't know yet. But, at the same time, I have that in terms of organizing on the field, talking, communicating, and just having that in-game experience.”

If there’s one thing Campbell’s time with West Brom has taught him, it’s that things happen quickly. One minute you’re struggling to find your place and the next, your captain. In a relatively short period of time, you can go from out of the picture to a key USMNT piece. In two weeks time, Campbell’s life could change again before he even realizes it happened.

So how is Campbell approaching this camp, his first in a year and a half?

“I think it's a really good opportunity,” Campbell emphasizes.

It’s one Campbell has been waiting for, but one that was never guaranteed.