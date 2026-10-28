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Match of the Day 1:1Getty/GOAL

The beginning of the end for Match of the Day? BBC's world-famous Premier League highlights show is under serious threat

The flagship football programme has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons as simmering off-screen tensions seemingly boiled over on a recent broadcast

Krishan Davis

  • On Saturday night, following the final blast of the trumpet of Match of the Day's famous theme song, viewers were greeted by the gloomy face of Mark Chapman. His glum expression set the tone for a particularly deadpan presenting job, with pundits Steph Houghton and Martin Keown left to do most of the talking as 'Chappers' watched on, arms folded and emotionless.

    The broadcaster simply could have been having an off-day, or it could have been the result of fatigue after he fulfilled his radio duties on 5 Live earlier in the day, but the signs are this solemn display speaks to wider problems behind the scenes of football's most celebrated highlights show.

    In a fast-changing media landscape, there is the serious threat of Match of the Day being left behind.

  • Trouble behind the scenes

    BBC Sport
    Getty

    Trouble has been brewing behind the scenes at BBC Sport, with a change in strategy and job cuts causing some serious tension

    It seems tension has been building behind the scenes at BBC Sport for some time now, which, in turn, has affected their flagship football show. According to The Telegraph, morale across the department is "incredibly low", which won't have been helped by recent job cuts that saw some 41 roles scrapped.

    There was unrest on the eve of the new season sparked by concerns over the direction the programme is heading in. Staff at BBC Sport's Salford base are said to believe that Match of the Day is at risk of becoming a "second-class product", with the perception that the corporation is instead focusing its attentions on a digital and social content drive.

    News of the behind-the-scenes discontent emerged after magazine show Football Focus was axed at the end of last season, having been broadcast for 52 years, while the Women's Football Show for WSL highlights was jettisoned, too. The BBC has also scaled back sports news bulletins and rights to other live sports events have been lost to competitors.

    Speaking at an FT Live event in February, the BBC's director of sport Alex Kay-Jelski outlined his vision for the department, saying: "We're all living in this very, very, very different media landscape now where most of us are seeing things first on our phone anyway, and we're all swiping and swiping and swiping on the same tiny little screen.

    "But we're not competing against who we're competing for before. [The] BBC might have thought traditionally it was up against ITV or Sky or various other broadcasters as well. That's what we're not. We're in a race to not be swiped up against people sending me holidays or clothes companies, or two for one chicken breasts on sale from the supermarket or football teams or athletes.

    "We need to be cleverer and better and engaging people, all of us, in order to compete in a far wider landscape than it's ever been before."

  • Soured relationship

    Mark Chapman BBC Sport
    Getty

    Chapman's poor relationship with director of sport Kay-Jelski is reportedly a factor behind his recent subdued display on the show

    Kay-Jelski has been the driving force behind the widescale changes since taking the role two years ago, and it has been reported that the deterioration of Chapman's relationship with the man in charge was a contributing factor in his flat performance on Saturday.

    A source told the Daily Mail that the presenter "can't stand" Kay-Jelski and is at odds with the way he has been running things in the department, including the recent job cuts, given Chapman is "fond" of those in the production team. "The behind-the-scenes misery has now spilled over to what happens in front of the camera," the insider said.

    The director of sport handpicked Chapman to be among the trio of presenters who replaced Gary Lineker ahead of the 2025-26 season, alongside Kelly Cates and Gabby Logan, but it seems that has done little to solidify their relationship in the weeks and months since.

  • Private lives exposed

    Kelly Cates
    Getty

    Chapman and Match of the Day co-host Kelly Cates have found their private lives in the headlines after it was revealed they are dating

    Chapman's apparent exasperation could also be a result of his private life being thrust into the spotlight by the tabloids recently. It has emerged that the 53-year-old is dating Match of the Day co-host Cates, 51, following the end of his previous relationship in April.

    The pair apparently grew close while working at the World Cup in North America during the summer and have since been pictured in public walking to work together in Manchester, while Cates was also photographed leaving Chapman's home in the city recently.

    There is little doubt that the couple will be having to manage their relationship off-camera and ensure they are perceived in a purely professional way at the BBC to avoid scrutiny from above, especially with Chapman's rapport with Kay-Jelski already seemingly strained.

  • Life after Lineker

    Match of the Day BBC
    BBC

    Lineker stepped down as Match of the Day presenter at the end of the 2024-25 season following an antisemitism storm

    There is an unshakeable sense that Match of the Day hasn't quite been the same since Lineker departed at the end of the 2024-25 season after 26 years in the role, following an antisemitism storm. While Chapman, Cates and Logan have filled his shoes admirably, they have struggled to match his charisma and on-screen rapport with the pundits.

    It was reported in January that the show had lost 10 percent of its audience since Lineker's exit, which broke up the popular triumvirate that also included pundits Alan Shearer and Micah Richards. The weekly viewership across the Saturday and Sunday night programmes was down by 770,000 people on the previous year for the period between August and December, while the weekly peak rating fell by eight percent last season (5.9 million to 5.4m), according to The Telegraph.

    While Shearer and Richards remain, the former has scaled his involvement right back and will only feature once a month to give himself more time to watch his beloved Newcastle and fulfil co-commentary duties, while the latter is only contracted to make eight appearances as well as some live FA Cup games. Equally popular Arsenal legend Ian Wright had also left the show a year before Lineker.

    The Telegraph report adds that the weekly churn in presenters and pundits is a bone of contention among those working on the programme in Salford because it is "preventing the potential for camaraderie and continuity to be built" on camera.

  • Existential threat

    Football phone general
    Getty

    Highlights that are swiftly made available digitally pose a significant threat to Match of the Day as we know it

    It remains to be seen how long the traditional Match of the Day broadcast can survive in its current guise, with both internal and external factors posing an existential threat to the late-night highlights show as the popularity of online content continues to soar.

    Short Premier League highlights have been published on YouTube by UK rights holders Sky Sports and TNT Sports since the 2019-20 season, going live shortly after full-time. This appeals to a younger audience who - accustomed to TikToks and Instagram reels - might prefer to consume football through readily-available, short-form clips.

    Through their digital drive, BBC Sport itself has created competition for the Match of the Day television broadcasts on Saturday and Sunday nights. Since last season, they have published extended highlights of every match on their website and online streaming platform iPlayer at 8pm on those weekend days, minus the analysis, therefore giving viewers the choice to forego staying up until 10.30pm for the full show - an option many seem to be taking up.

  • Shifting landscape

    Alex Kay-Jelski
    Getty

    The BBC's director of sport Alex Kay-Jelski has been the driving force behind the broadcaster's contentious digital-first strategy

    However, BBC Sport will argue that its new digital-first strategy has been a roaring success, even with TV viewing figures dipping somewhat alarmingly.

    In January, the broadcaster revealed that the average weekly number of accounts accessing full Match of the Day shows and highlights videos on the BBC Sport app, iPlayer and website is up 21 percent year-on-year, from 1.39m to 1.69m. That effectively means they have made up for the shortfall in TV viewers by gaining twice as many digitally, with demand for Match of the Day content also well up. The extended highlights clips alone generated 1.65m average weekly views while content from the show was watched more than 350m times last season across BBC Sport's digital platforms.

    "We are meeting audiences on their terms and it's great to see how many people are enjoying that," Kay-Jelski said earlier this year. "By evolving the format and embracing digital platforms, we're engaging more people than ever and increasing the reach of this iconic show. Match of the Day plays a huge role for millions of football fans, whether that be on TV, iPlayer or people's phones."

    Speaking to The Telegraph at the start of the season, a BBC spokesperson said: "Match of the Day is thriving. Its overall reach has increased as we expand access and engagement across platforms, delivering content to audiences where they want it, when they want it. And millions of viewers continue to tune in each week for the flagship show's expert analysis and insight from our outstanding line-up of presenters and pundits."

    However, Chapman's most recent display tells another story, and it remains to be seen what repercussions this unprecedented digital success will have for the world's most famous football highlights show as we know it.