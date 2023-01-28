WATCH: Zinchenko appears to lose his cool with former Man City team-mates - but they just laugh at him after Arsenal's FA Cup defeat

Oleksandr Zinchenko tasted defeat with Arsenal against former team Manchester City in the FA Cup and appeared riled at the end of the game.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City beat Arsenal 1-0 in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday and were in relaxed mood after the win. Zinchenko appeared pretty annoyed at the final whistle, but his frustrations were laughed off by City players and he ended up swapping shirts with Kyle Walker before heading off the pitch.

And later, he appeared in a better mood on Instagram with a friendly post-match caption.

WHAT DID THEY SAY: "There are no old friends - there are friends with whom there are many good memories and you will always be glad to see each of them," he wrote. "There is no past home - there is a place where you were very happy, and now you are happy to return. Thank you Etihad for the warm welcome! See you soon at Emirates, I hope you will have fun!😉"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Friday's match was the first time that Zinchenko has faced his former team since his summer move to north London. The defender has been a huge hit with the Gunners this season and will face City again in a matter of weeks in a crunch Premier League encounter at the Emirates.

WHAT NEXT? Zinchenko and his Manchester City team-mates are back in action on Sunday, February 5, against Tottenham in the Premier League.