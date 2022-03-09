Xavi on Haaland transfer latest: I haven't seen a player say no to Barcelona

Xavi has fuelled rumours linking Erling Haaland with a transfer to Camp Nou, insisting he has never seen a player say no joining Barcelona.

Haaland burst onto Europe's biggest stage with Red Bull Salzburg in 2019 and earned a €20 million (£17m/$22m) move to Borussia Dortmund in January the following year.

The Norwegian's stock has only gone up since then as he's recorded 80 goals in 79 games for BVB, and Barca are among a whole host of top clubs reportedly eager to secure his services in the summer.

What's been said?

It has been reported that Xavi met with Haaland in Munich earlier this month to try and convince him to join the Liga giants.

The Spanish head coach stopped short of denying the meeting took place when quizzed by reporters, replying that he and the club are simply "working for both the present and the future."

Xavi was asked about Haaland once again ahead of his side's Europa League round of 16 clash with Galatasaray on Thursday, and was equally cryptic while passing up another chance to quash the ongoing speculation.

“I've seen no player who said 'no' to Barcelona," he told reporters.

“When you can talk to any player, you tell him what's here, our way of playing, of training... let him know that this is the best club, the city is wonderful."

Will Haaland leave Dortmund this summer?

In addition to Barcelona, the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in Haaland, who reportedly has a €75m (£63m/$83m) release clause.

Dortmund have repeatedly expressed their desire to keep hold of the 21-year-old beyond the end of the season, with his current contract not due to expire until 2024.

However, Haaland admitted that he has been unable to fully focus on his football due to the "pressure" BVB have been putting on him to make a decision on his future in a surprise outburst in January.

"The last six months, I have chosen not to say anything out of respect for Dortmund," said the forward.

"But now the club has started to pressure me into making a decision, but all I want to do is to play football.

Article continues below

"I have said from the beginning that I want to focus on football, because that is when I am at my best, not when other things come into my mind.

"Now they have put pressure for a while. So it is time to get things started. All I want to do is to play football, but I can't do that now."

Further reading