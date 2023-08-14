'I understand why people don't watch La Liga' - Xavi blasts refereeing decisions after seeing red alongside Raphinha in fiery Barcelona draw with Getafe

In a shocking attack on La Liga president Javier Tebas, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez claimed that the state of La Liga is nothing but a disgrace.

Barca draw 0-0 against Getafe

Xavi sent off for dissent

Calls out La Liga president

WHAT HAPPENED? The outburst followed Barcelona's mediocre goalless draw with Getafe in the league opener. Three red cards were issued by the referee during the game, which enraged Xavi and made him extremely hostile.

WHAT'S MORE? Getafe's use of a tough and frequently violent style of play was tolerated by referee Cesar Soto Grado, effectively disrupting the game and upsetting both players and spectators. A potential late penalty for Barcelona was disallowed as a result of a contentious handball incident involving Gavi, and Xavi's annoyance reached boiling point as he was sent out for dissent.

WHAT THEY SAID: Xavi said in the post match conference: “If this match is La Liga’s product, it’s an absolute embarrassment. I understand why people don’t watch our football.

Article continues below

“The handball given to Gavi was invented. They told us in a meeting that only very clear handballs would be given and Gavi’s wasn’t one, yet they gave it anyway. They told us they would use VAR less and I don’t know if VAR is there to help or not. I don’t see the point of that meeting. I was sent off for telling the referee they were allowing Getafe to get away with a lot of fouls and not doing the same for us.

"We had a meeting with the referees and the first change they said they would make is that they would understand the coaches more, and the tension we feel on the pitch. But that is not what happened, and I don’t understand it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Xavi was also sent off from the touchline and is likely to be suspended for at least the next two games. However, the post-match rant may render him unable to join his players pitchside for five to ten games if Tebas' reputation for not accepting criticism is anything to go by.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The absence of key players in crucial positions for the Blaugrana is already a problem, and the likely suspensions of Raphinha and coach Xavi will make matters worse. Xavi's rant against the president of La Liga and the referees could result in a lengthy suspension.