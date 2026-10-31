Xabi Alonso sheds light on Cole Palmer to Man Utd transfer rumours and issues 'big game' challenge to Chelsea star

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Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has firmly dismissed suggestions that Cole Palmer was ever close to joining Manchester United during the summer transfer window. The Spanish tactician insists the England international remains a fundamental part of the project at Stamford Bridge despite a difficult period last term.

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Summer speculation quashed

Palmer, a Manchester native and childhood United supporter, was heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford during the recent transfer window. The gossip initially intensified following a deeply frustrating campaign for the attacker in west London.

A persistent groin issue largely derailed his previous season, restricting him to just 34 appearances across all competitions. This marked a sharp drop from the 52 matches he played the year prior. That subsequent dip in form sparked claims that he had become unsettled at the club. However, his fitness issues are now firmly resolved, and the Blues secured his long-term future with a new contract earlier this month.

Alonso shuts down exit talk

The two Premier League rivals did hold talks over the summer regarding a transfer for Andrey Santos. Despite that open dialogue between the clubs, Alonso stressed to reporters on Friday afternoon that Palmer's future was never brought to the negotiating table.

Moving to definitively shut down the narrative, the Chelsea boss insisted his star forward's position was entirely secure. "There were no talks about [him leaving] and he was always part of the plans," Alonso stated. "There were no discussions about him not being here."

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Stepping up in big games

With the transfer window closed and his fitness fully restored, the focus now shifts back to Palmer's on-pitch impact. The forward has occasionally found it difficult to influence matches against traditional Big Six opposition, an area his manager is eager to see him improve. Alonso wants his attacking unit to rise to the occasion and deliver a true statement performance.

"Everyone needs to show the best level in all the games, but in the big ones sometimes it’s harder because of the opponent’s quality, the quality of the game," Alonso explained. "We need to support the attackers to get the ball in the right place, that they are involved, that they are connected to the game."

Crucial test at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea host Manchester United this Saturday in a high-stakes Premier League encounter. Armed with a new contract and a clean bill of health, Palmer has a prime opportunity to answer his manager's challenge and dismantle the club he grew up supporting.