Wrexham signing Steven Fletcher reveals he 'had a few offers' but only Red Dragons 'gave him that buzz'

Former Premier League striker, Steven Fletcher, expressed his motivations for choosing Wrexham this summer over other options.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 36-year-old striker has shed light on his decision to join Wrexham. Despite receiving several offers, Fletcher expressed that the club's unique appeal and ambition were the deciding factors behind his move.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I had a few offers but at this stage of my career, I wasn't getting that buzz that I wanted to go and play somewhere. Wrexham came calling and I got that buzz straight away," Fletcher said.

"I was like 'I want to be part of that'. As soon as I got the phone call, I was down. I am one of those people that when I do something, I am 100 per cent. When the other clubs came calling, it wouldn't have been fair on them or me if I'd have just gone and sat there. I will give 100 per cent every time I step over that white line and I am just looking forward to the next game now," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham currently sit in seventh position after seven games following their promotion to League Two this season. The Red Dragons have lost just one game so far and have scored the most goals in the league. Fletcher made his debut in their last game against Doncaster, coming off the bench and will be hoping to add goals to the side.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? Parkinson's charges are set to face Grimsby Town next on September 16.