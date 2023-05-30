WATCH: Wrexham star Elliot Lee hilariously sings along to Kings of Leon after a few beers at sold-out SToK Racecourse gig

Wrexham midfielder Elliot Lee has been spotted enjoying himself at the Racecourse Ground during the Kings of Leon's recent gig.

Kings of Leon play Wrexham

Players drop in to watch

Sing along after a few beers

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham have been playing host to the Kings of Leon, with the American band playing two nights at the club's SToK Racecourse stadium. Midfielder Elliot Lee was in the crowd to enjoy one of the sold-out gigs and couldn't help but join in.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lee may have enjoyed himself at the Racecourse Ground but co-owner Rob McElhenney missed out on both gigs and admitted he couldn't quite believe he hadn't made it back to Wrexham for the shows.

WHAT NEXT? Fans may get more opportunities to see gigs at Wrexham's ground in the future. McElhenney and fellow co-owner Ryan Reynolds have said they hope to bring more acts to the stadium, with Beyonce and Taylor Swift topping the duo's wishlist.