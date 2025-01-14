Wrexham vs Shrewsbury rivalry: Inside the fierce cross-border derby between the Red Dragons & the Shrews

Given the proximity between Wrexham and Shrewsbury, it makes sense that a 'fierce' cross-border rivalry does exist...

This Thursday night, another chapter in an intense Anglo-Welsh rivalry will unfold as Phil Parkinson leads his Wrexham side into a League One clash against Shrewsbury Town. The encounter, set to take place at a buzzing Croud Meadow, revives a derby steeped in history.

Though the broader football audience may overlook the animosity between these two sides, their proximity—just 31 miles apart and divided by the Wales-England border—has long fueled the tension. For those familiar with the fierce nature of this rivalry, the atmosphere is expected to be electric, with the air thick with passion and sharp-tongued exchanges. This is the essence of a true derby—a rivalry rich with history and hostility.

Here, at GOAL, we take a closer look at the historical significance, standout games & head-to-head record of the cross-border rivalry.

Wrexham vs Shrewsbury cross-border rivalry history

Unlike close-quarters derbies like Tottenham versus Arsenal or Birmingham City against Aston Villa, where tensions brew in schoolyards and workplaces, the distance between Shrewsbury and Wrexham is greater. The two grounds sit 35 miles apart, and even the fastest train journey takes nearly 40 minutes. Yet, the intensity of the animosity between these two fanbases rivals any local feud in England—or Wales.

Wrexham and Shrewsbury first locked horns in the Football League on the opening day of the English club's debut Division Three (North) campaign in 1950. That day, a record 16,070 fans packed into Gay Meadow to witness the hosts claim a 2-1 victory. The rivalry, however, had been brewing since their initial FA Cup meeting five years prior. It wasn't until the late 1960s and 70s when clashes became a regular fixture, that the derby truly gained momentum.

Two resounding cup defeats inflicted by Shrewsbury during the 1966-67 season were pivotal in igniting tensions, particularly among Wrexham supporters based just across the border.

Back in the day, clashes between these two clubs—particularly in Welsh Cup finals—often turned chaotic. Shrewsbury claimed the trophy six times, and during those high-stakes encounters, police forces from West Mercia and North Wales had to cancel leave to keep order. The matches were intense, raucous, and occasionally descended into mayhem. In 1995, however, English teams were banned from participating in the competition, cutting off one avenue for the rivalry to play out. Still, with the clubs frequently competing in the same division, the bitterness endured.

The dynamic shifted dramatically in 2008 when Wrexham's financial troubles pushed them out of the Football League. Fittingly—or cruelly, depending on your perspective—it was Shrewsbury who landed a decisive blow with a 3-0 victory that all but sealed Wrexham's relegation.

While Shrewsbury had previously bounced back quickly from a brief spell in non-League football in 2003, Wrexham found themselves stuck in the fifth tier for 15 long years. During that time, Shrewsbury fans had no shortage of opportunities to mock their rivals. But the narrative shifted when Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over Wrexham, injecting significant resources into the club and transforming their fortunes.

Now, Parkinson leads Wrexham to Croud Meadow not just as one of League One's top teams but as a global sensation—the Hollywood-backed football fairy tale that has captivated fans worldwide.

Notable games

Over the years, this derby has delivered plenty of memorable moments. Shrewsbury fans still revel in their 3-0 triumph in April 2008, a victory that all but sealed Wrexham's relegation from the Football League. Adding to their bragging rights, the Shrews emerged victorious in their last three visits to the Racecourse before Wrexham's drop into the Conference brought an abrupt end to these encounters.

For Wrexham, unforgettable highlights include their 1-0 FA Cup first-round replay win in 1973, held on a midweek afternoon due to a miners' strike. That victory set the stage for a historic run to the competition's quarter-finals. More recently, Wrexham fans fondly recall several triumphs at Gay Meadow, including Michael Proctor's decisive goal in 2007, which saw them become the last team to defeat Shrewsbury at their old stadium.

The FA Cup third-round clash in January 2024 brought another chapter of excitement to the storied rivalry between these two clubs. Wrexham, then pushing hard for promotion from League Two, secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury, earning a spot in the fourth round of the competition for the second consecutive year. The result sent waves of joy through their Hollywood backers, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and their celebrity circle.

In a tightly contested battle, Wrexham triumphed over a Shrewsbury side that was competing one tier higher in the English football pyramid at the time. The decisive moment came in the 72nd minute when Thomas O'Connor slotted home to break the deadlock. This high-stakes encounter marked the first meeting between the two sides in nearly 16 years, adding an extra layer of intensity to an already charged atmosphere.

When was the last meeting between Wrexham and Shrewsbury?

The last meeting between Wrexham and Shrewsbury took place at the STōK Racecourse on September 7, 2024.

The Red Dragons eased to victory in their early-season League One derby against Shrewsbury Town to take over at the top of the League One table.

The hosts were 2-0 up at the interval with Ollie Palmer scoring the opener after James McLean's low cross found him unmarked.

Elliott Lee added the second after Ryan Barnett's drive gave him the chance to hit home with a low shot from 20 yards out.

Head-to-Head

Historically, the two teams have faced each other numerous times across different competitions, including the FA Cup, League Cup, and various league formats. In total, they have played 23 matches against each other, with Shrewsbury holding a slight edge in wins.

Total Matches 24 Wrexham Wins 9 Shrewsbury Wins 11 Draws 4

