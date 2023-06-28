Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson throws gauntlet down to owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney as he insists he only wants his top transfer targets

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has revealed that the club will keep trying to sign their top transfer targets.

Wrexham boss wants top targets

Not going to make panic signings

Season starts on August 5

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham AFC head coach, Phil Parkinson has revealed that he and the club will keep holding out on any panic buys and will only make moves for their primary targets.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham made waves in the football world when they won the National League last season under the ownership of Hollywood superstars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The Red Dragons will be keen to make an impression in League Two and will definitely need to make their summer transfer window count.

WHAT NEXT? The added pressure of having to sign the top targets should prove to be a good challenge for the relatively newer owners in the form of Reynolds and McElhenney.