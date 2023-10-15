Another cup run? Wrexham drawn against League Two rivals Mansfield Town in FA Cup first round

Wrexham have been drawn against fellow League Two side Mansfield Town in the first round of the FA Cup.

Wrexham drawn away to Mansfield

Red Dragons hoping to repeat last season's heroics

Dream tie for south London's Cray Valley Paper Mills

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Dragons will travel to promotion rivals Mansfield on the first weekend of November. Co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will be hoping for a repeat of last year's cup exploits which saw the north Wales club further boost their profile by knocking out Championship side Coventry City before being eliminated by Sheffield United in a classic FA Cup tie.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The first round of the FA Cup sees League One and League Two sides enter the competition alongside non-league sides which have made successfully made it through the preliminary rounds.

The most romantic tie of the round involves south London's wonderfully-named Cray Valley Paper Mills of the eighth tier of English football. 'he Millers' reward for making it through five rounds of qualifiers is a three-mile trip to face fellow south east Londoners League One Charlton at The Valley.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? Wrexham will focus on league matters for the time being but will be desperate to stay in the world's most famous knockout competition when the Premier League and Championship sides enter the draw at the third round stage.