Manchester United named Wout Weghorst in their starting line-up for Wednesday's match against Crystal Palace.

Man Utd completed loan move last week

Needed help up front

Weghorst asked to make immediate impact

WHAT HAPPENED? The new signing will make his debut for the Red Devils after leaving Besiktas, with Antony and Marcus Rashford joining him in attack.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manager Erik ten Hag explained the need for Weghorst, telling Viaplay: "I have been following him for a long time, all through his career. I have known him since he was 16 years old and everywhere he has been he has surprised. Yes, of course he is a player I have been scouting. He has shown at all his club that he could add something or strengthen something. He has an incredible mentality. Even defensively he can add value to a team.”

MAN UTD'S STARTING XI VS CRYSTAL PALACE:

THE REACTION:

Anthony Martial's place in the team is now less certain.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? After their showdown with Crystal Palace on Wednesday, the Red Devils will head to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal this weekend.