'Today I feel gay... today I feel disabled' - FIFA president Infantino delivers extraordinary & controversial speech ahead of World Cup opener
- Tournament begins tomorrow
- Controversy keeps growing
- Infantino fails to dissuade concerns
WHAT HAPPENED? At the dawn of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the FIFA president has delivered a rather baffling public address which has only served to raise more eyebrows regarding the much-scrutinised international tournament.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking in a press conference, Infantino said: “Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel a migrant worker.”
He also added: “I know what it feels [like] to be discriminated [against]… I was bullied because I had red hair.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Infantino has been a staunch advocate of hosting the World Cup in Qatar since the nation won the bid in 2010. The tournament finally gets underway on Sunday, although the last-minute decision to ban beer sales in and around stadiums has sparked further controversy.
IN ONE PHOTO:
WHAT NEXT FOR INFANTINO? Regardless of everything else, the World Cup will begin tomorrow as Qatar host Ecuador in Group A. Infantino also looks set to be re-elected as FIFA president, as he runs unopposed ahead of a third term.
