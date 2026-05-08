Once your World Cup 2026 match tickets are confirmed, you’ll have to start planning out your matchday itinerary. One key factor, of course, is how you are going to get to and from the stadium in a smooth and stress-free fashion to make the most of your World Cup experience.

Each of the 16 World Cup host cities spread across North America have their own unique transportation systems in place, and preparation will prove vital so that your special day runs without any unnecessary complications.

Let GOAL show you all the latest World Cup 2026 transport information, including what the best modes are to use at the various locations.

World Cup Parking and Transport: An Overview

Host City / Stadium Parking Cost (Matchday) Primary Public Transport Transit Cost (Round-Trip) New York/NJ (MetLife) Zero on-site parking NJ Transit (Train) $105.00 (Capped) Los Angeles (SoFi) $300.00 LA Metro + Shuttle $3.50 Miami (Hard Rock) $175.00 - $250.00 Brightline / Shuttle Bus $20.00+ / Free Boston (Gillette) $175.00 MBTA Commuter Rail $80.00 Dallas (AT&T) $125.00 - $175.00 TRE + Shuttle Bus $12.00 Philadelphia (Lincoln) $115.00 - $125.00 Broad Street Line $0.00 (Free Post-Match) Kansas City (Arrowhead) $75.00 - $125.00 Stadium Shuttle $15.00 Houston (NRG) $99.00 - $125.00 METRORail Red Line $2.50 Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz) $99.00 MARTA $5.00 Seattle (Lumen Field) $125.00+ Link Light Rail $6.50 San Francisco (Levi's) $125.00+ VTA Light Rail / BART $15.00 - $25.00 Toronto (BMO Field) $80.00+ (Limited) GO Transit / TTC $7.00 - $15.00 Vancouver (BC Place) $75.00+ (Limited) SkyTrain $6.50 - $10.00 Mexico City (Azteca) Variable Metro / Tren Ligero 10 Pesos ($0.60)

What parking is available at World Cup 2026 venues?

On-site parking at all 16 World Cup stadiums is extremely limited and must be handled with care to avoid being turned away at the security perimeter.

The No-Parking Zone: MetLife Stadium

For the matches at MetLife Stadium (including the July 19 Final), there is zero on-site spectator parking.

Fans driving to the Meadowlands must reserve off-site spaces at the American Dream Mall, where rates have surged to $225 per game, or utilize official park-and-ride shuttles.

Official Booking via JustPark

All parking must be pre-purchased through JustPark, FIFA’s official 2026 partner.

No on-site payments will be accepted at stadium gates.

Note that most passes are allocated in waves. You will likely receive your specific lot assignment and digital permit via email 7–10 days before kickoff.

Strict Eligibility Rules

Ticket-Holders Only: Parking is restricted to match attendees. You must often show your mobile match ticket just to enter the stadium parking complex.

Parking is restricted to match attendees. You must often just to enter the stadium parking complex. Email Matching: You must use the same email address for JustPark that is linked to your official FIFA ticketing account . Discrepancies can lead to your reservation being automatically flagged or cancelled .

You for JustPark that is linked to your . Discrepancies can lead to your reservation being . Pricing: While some spots remain at $75, average prices for marquee fixtures have risen to $175 per vehicle.

Estimated World Cup 2026 parking costs by stadium are as follows:

Stadium City Price (approx.) MetLife Stadium New York/NJ No on-site parking SoFi Stadium Los Angeles $250 - $300 Gillette Stadium Boston $175 Hard Rock Stadium Miami $175 - $200 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia $115 - $125 AT&T Stadium Dallas $75 - $125 Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City $75 - $100 NRG Stadium Houston $99 - $125 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta $99 Lumen Field Seattle $125+ Levi's Stadium San Francisco $125+



NB: Prices for Canadian and Mexican venue parking (Toronto, Vancouver, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey) have not yet been fully listed on the official portal, but rates are expected to follow similar high-demand ‘variable pricing’ models.

Parking fees are expected to increase as the tournament progresses from group stages to the knockout rounds.

How to use public transport during World Cup 2026?

While some World Cup matchgoers will be keen to drive and park up, many of the host cities are pushing ‘car-free’ plans with public transport or shuttle services recommended.

Transit Savings and Incentives

While some cities are offering incentives, others have streamlined their payment systems. In Seattle, fans can purchase a specialized $18 World Cup 3-Day Pass covering all regional transit.

Budget-friendly round-trips remain available in Atlanta ($5 via MARTA) and Los Angeles ($3.50 via LA Metro)..

Critical Pricing and Capacity Limits

Be prepared for high-demand surcharges. Following a recent price drop, NJ Transit round-trip tickets to MetLife Stadium are now $105 (down from $150).

These are capped at 40,000 per match, require pre-purchase via the NJ Transit app, and include a mandatory physical wristband for the return journey. In Miami, parking at Hard Rock Stadium has peaked at $249.99 for marquee fixtures.

Essential Matchday Logistics

The Last Mile Walk: Ride-share hubs at stadiums like SoFi and AT&T are located in restricted zones, often requiring a 20–30 minute walk to the gates. Direct stadium drop-offs are prohibited on matchdays.

Ride-share hubs at stadiums like are located in restricted zones, often requiring a to the gates. on matchdays. Skip the Queues: Avoid ticket machine lines by pre-loading digital transit cards or apps, such as TAP (LA), Breeze (Atlanta), or myORCA (Seattle/Sound Transit).

Examples of World Cup 2026 host cities' primary transport modes and costs are shown below:

Stadium City Transport Mode(s) Price MetLife Stadium New York/NJ NJ Transit Train / Shuttle Bus $150 / $80 Gillette Stadium Boston Matchday Special Train / Host Com. Bus $80 / $95 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia Broad Street Line $2.90 pre-match, free post-match) AT&T Stadium Dallas TRE + Shuttle Bus $6 ($0 for shuttle) Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City Stadium Shuttle $15 Hard Rock Stadium Miami Brightline Train / Shuttle Bus $20.40+ / Free Levi's Stadium San Francisco VTA Light Rail / BART $11 - $22 SoFi Stadium Los Angeles LA Metro $3.50 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta MARTA $5 NRG Stadium Houston MetroRail Red Line $3 Lumen Field Seattle Link Light Rail / Sounder $3.25 to $5.75 Toronto BMO Field TTC / GO Transit from $3.30 Vancouver BC Place SkyTrain from $3.20 Mexico Cities Multiple Metro / Local Bus 5 pesos ($0.30)

Apps like Uber and Lyft (US/Canada) or DiDi (Mexico) will be available in certain locations for those looking to take taxis rideshare.

However, you should be aware that prices may surge immediately before and after matches and some stadiums will have restricted pick-up/drop-off areas.

How to buy last-minute World Cup 2026 match tickets?

The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA. The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorised destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

is also open. This platform is now the primary authorised destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches. Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 39 days across North America. Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:

Country Stadium (City) Capacity Canada BC Place (Vancouver) 48,821 BMO Field (Toronto) 45,000 Mexico Estadio Azteca (Mexico City) 83,000 Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) 44,330 Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) 50,113 United States Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) 67,382 Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) 63,815 AT&T Stadium (Dallas) 70,122 NRG Stadium (Houston) 68,311 Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) 67,513 SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) 69,650 Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) 64,091 MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) 78,576 Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) 65,827 Levi's Stadium (San Francisco) 69,391 Lumen Field (Seattle) 65,123

What is the World Cup 2026 venue-by-venue schedule?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States).