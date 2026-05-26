How to get tickets to World Cup 2026 matches in Mexico: Stadium information, Mexico City fixtures, cities & more

The World Cup 2026 bursts into life with Mexico vs South Africa at the Estadio Banorte (aka the Azteca) on June 11.

Mexico City is one of the most celebrated locations in international football, having staged two previous World Cup finals. The spotlight doesn’t fall entirely on the capital, though, with multiple games taking place in Guadalajara and Monterrey, too, during World Cup 2026.

Let GOAL bring you all the vital ticket information you need regarding World Cup 2026 matches being played in Mexico, including where you can get your hands on them and how much they will cost.

When are World Cup matches taking place in Mexico?

Thirteen World Cup 2026 matches are being staged in Mexico (10 group stage games and 3 knockout encounters). They are as follows:

How to get tickets to World Cup 2026 matches in Mexico

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA. The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches. Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

How much are World Cup 2026 match tickets in Mexico?

Match tickets for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in Mexico are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices have fluctuated throughout the various ticket releases/sales phases. Early estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980

What are the World Cup 2026 venues in Mexico?

FIFA World Cup 2026 matches played in Mexico will be staged at the following three venues:

Estadio Banorte (Mexico City): Capacity: 83,000

Capacity: 83,000 Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe): Capacity: 53,500

Capacity: 53,500 Estadio Akron (Zapopan): Capacity: 48,000

What to expect from the World Cup 2026 matches in Mexico

Huge fervent crowds attended previous Mexico editions of the World Cup and large numbers are expected at all matches once again, even though hosting responsibilities are being shared with the United States and Canada.

Mexico’s 40-year wait for the greatest tournament in sport to return to its shores is almost over. The Latin American nation held momentous World Cup tournaments in both 1970 and 1986 and becomes the first country to host or co-host the men's event three times.

The fact that both of Mexico’s previous best World Cup performances came when they hosted the tournament; they reached the last-8 stage in both 1970 & 1986, will encourage all El Tri fanatics to go and see their side in action.

A further boost to the Mexican masses, is that their side haven’t lost an international on home soil since a 1-0 defeat to Chile in October 2018, that’s an unbeaten run of 20 matches and counting.

Other nations, aside from Mexico, playing at least two World Cup 2026 matches on Mexican soil, include South Africa, South Korea, Colombia and Tunisia.