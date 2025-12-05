This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FBL-WC-2022-ARGENTINA-PLANEAFP
Rob Norcup

FIFA World Cup 2026 flights: When to book seats, host cities, prices & more

All the flight information you need ahead of the summer’s soccer showpiece

Tickets

World Cup 26 Tickets

  • Secure your FIFA World Cup 26 tickets for next summer's international tournament.
  • Location: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
  • Stadiums: MetLife Stadium, Hard Rock Stadium, BMO Field, Estadio Azteca & more.
  • Date: 11 June - 19 July 2026
  • Final: Sunday, 19 July 2026 

From

$150

Buy nowRead More

 If you’re thinking of heading to one of the sixteen North American host cities to savour the sensational FIFA World Cup 2026 in person, you will want to make sure you’ve booked your second most important seat too, the one on the plane. There’s no time like the present to confirm those flights, so you can then sit back, put your feet up, and daydream about being part of next summer’s World Cup party.

The FIFA World Cup is returning to North America for the first time since USA '94. Despite soccer's relative lack of popularity in the host nation thirty years ago, it proved to be the most one of the most successful World Cups ever, breaking average match and overall attendance records.

We are now looking forward to another stellar soccer extravaganza in the Americas, and with the tournament expanded to 48 teams for the first ever, it’s set to be bigger and better than ever. With the majority of teams having now secured their spots at the World Cup 2026 summer party, fans’ thoughts are now turning to how they are going to purchase tickets and flights to the football fiesta and support their side’s quest for glory.

Following the World Cup draw, there is set to be a stampede to secure seats in the various stadiums and on planes jetting to North America. Let GOAL take you through all the latest travel information ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, including the best routes to take, how much flights cost, and much, much more.

Search for World Cup 2026 flightsBook flights

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. 

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations. 

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Matches for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played across various cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. 

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

  • Canada: Toronto and Vancouver
  • Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey
  • United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

How to buy flights to FIFA World Cup 2026

If you’re jetting in to watch a FIFA World Cup match or matches, early planning is key for purchasing flights. It promises to be one of the biggest sporting events in North America’s history, and plane seats will go quickly, especially for popular destinations like New York and Los Angeles. 

Once flights start to become scarce, last-minute buyers may be forced to fly at inconvenient times or incorporate multiple stopovers during their journey. Booking in advance often results in lower fares and better flight times, and also gives you peace of mind that you’re all set for your forthcoming World Cup adventure.

Fans looking to make their way to North America for the FIFA World Cup 2026 can book their flights through flight aggregators like Skyscanner, which is one of the leading providers for flight price comparisons across multiple airlines. Book your seat today and get ready for the adventure of a lifetime. 

You can also go directly to airlines, which will have flights and World Cup 2026 packages ready to go, like Qatar Airways and Virgin Airways. These packages even include match tickets, transport, hotel stays and flights, so you can have an all-inclusive experience of the World Cup next year.

Search for World Cup 2026 flightsBook flights

How much are flights to FIFA World Cup 2026

Demand for flights is expected to rise, and prices are likely to spike in the summer, with June and July considered peak travel months, so prices skyrocket during this period. 

Fares can fluctuate at any given moment, meaning it's necessary to track flights to ensure you score the best deal. 

Check out the latest prices, as shown on Skyscanner, for June 2026 flights to the World Cup host cities, from selected departure points around the globe:

Flying ToFrom LondonFrom SydneyFrom Cape TownFrom Rio de JaneiroFrom Riyadh
Vancouver (YVR)£404AUD 1491ZAR 17004BRL 4358SAR 2434
Toronto (YYZ)£306AUD 1680ZAR 12944BRL 1204SAR 1570
Mexico City (MEX)£509AUD 2388ZAR 18135BRL 4117SAR 3496
Guadalajara (GDL)£605AUD 1927ZAR 22647BRL 3408SAR 3541
Monterrey (MTY)£579AUD 1756ZAR 17705BRL 2451SAR 3541
Atlanta (ATL)£625AUD 1955ZAR 11606BRL 3054SAR 1995
Boston (BOS)£367AUD 1426ZAR 14123BRL 3982SAR 1615
Dallas (DFW)£630AUD 1693ZAR 14622BRL 4478SAR 3235
Houston (IAH)£643AUD 1324ZAR 13715BRL 6831SAR 3131
Kansas City (MCI)£641AUD 1432ZAR 17161BRL 5314SAR 2538
Los Angeles (LAX)£420AUD 468ZAR 14735BRL 2636SAR 2538
Miami (MIA)£406AUD 1377ZAR 13964BRL 5619SAR 1985
New York (JFK)£350AUD 1450ZAR 12853BRL 6023SAR 1639
Philadelphia (PHL)£396AUD 1536ZAR 11470BRL 3288SAR 2686
San Francisco (SFO)£388AUD 512ZAR 12083BRL 2225SAR 1990
Seattle (SEA)£440AUD 1212ZAR 12559BRL 3784SAR 2800

How to get FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets

Supporters have many opportunities to purchase World Cup 2026 tickets via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June. There are various sales phases, which differ in terms of purchasing processes, payment methods, and ticket products.

To buy tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets options

If you are looking for an official and secure way to resell/exchange your FIFA World Cup 26 tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace is the official channel for doing so. The Marketplace opened on October 2 and can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American, and international residents, while the FIFA Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA) is intended for residents of Mexico.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically, often closer to matchdays. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

Secondary marketplaces, such as StubHub, also has available World Cup 2026 tickets, typically with prices that widely range, especially for bigger matches. Tickets on StubHub start from $200 right now.

Book World Cup 2026 tickets from $182Buy tickets

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:

CountryStadium (City)Capacity
CanadaBC Place (Vancouver) 48,821 
 BMO Field (Toronto) 72,766 
MexicoEstadio Banorte (Mexico City) 48,821 
 Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) 44,330 
 Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) 50,113 
United StatesMercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) 67,382 
 Gillette Stadium (Boston) 63,815 
 AT&T Stadium (Dallas) 70,122 
 NRG Stadium, Houston 68,311 
 Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) 67,513 
 SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles) 69,650 
 Hard Rock Stadium, Miami 64,091 
 MetLife Stadium, New York 78,576 
 Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia 65,827 
 Levi's Stadium, San Francisco 69,391 
 Lumen Field, Seattle 65,123

Frequently asked questions

The World Cup 2026 finals draw will take place at 12pm ET on Friday, December 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

The 48 teams will be divided into four pots of 12. Pot 1 will consist of the three hosts and the top nine teams in the FIFA World Rankings not including the hosts. Pots 2, 3, and 4 will consist of the remaining teams according to the world rankings. The 12 groups will randomly be formed by selecting one team from each of the four pots. Two teams from the same confederation cannot be placed into the same group, with the exception of UEFA teams, where up to two teams can be in the same group.

The three host nations have been pre-allocated to three groups for scheduling purposes. Mexico has been placed in Group A and will play the opening match of the tournament on June 11. Canada and the United States have been placed in Groups B and D, respectively. They will play the third and fourth matches of the tournament, which both take place on June 12.

The four winners of the UEFA playoffs and the two winners of the inter-confederation playoffs will not be known at the time of the draw, as these matches are scheduled to take place in March 2026.

If you are looking for an official and secure way to resell/exchange your FIFA World Cup 26 tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace is the official channel for doing so. The Marketplace opened on October 2 and be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents, while the FIFA Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA) is intended for residents of Mexico.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically, often closer to matchdays. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

Third-party reellers, such as StubHub, will also have available World Cup 2026 tickets, typically with prices that widely range, especially for bigger matches.

A total of 211 teams embarked on the journey to the 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup with 48 national teams ultimately qualifying, including the three host nations: Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The teams that have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 so far, are as follows (sorted by region):

AFC: Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Uzbekistan

CAF: Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia

CONCACAF: Canada, Curacao, Haiti, Mexico, Panama, United States

CONMEBOL: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay

OFC: New Zealand

UEFA: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, Switzerland

The remaining six FIFA World Cup 2026 finals spots will be filled by teams who qualify via the spring's playoff encounters in March.

FIFA will be using dynamic pricing during World Cup 2026 ticket sales. Dynamic pricing is a system where ticket prices are adjusted in real-time based on supply and demand, similar to airline or hotel pricing. It means seats will tend to vary in price match-to-match. The goal of dynamic pricing is to give fans fair and safe access to tickets, that are as close to market value as possible.

As the system is based on demand, the price of tickets does not always increase. We saw this with the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this year, where tickets for some of the knockout games, including the semi-final between Chelsea and Fluminense, were available from as low as $13.

0