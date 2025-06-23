Woody Johnson joins Ryan Reynolds, Tom Brady & Co! Crystal Palace's Europa League path finally cleared as John Textor sells 45% Eagles stake to NFL's New York Jets owner

Crystal Palace’s path to the Europa League has been cleared, with John Textor selling his stake in the club to New York Jets owner Woody Johnson.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Eagles, who stunned Manchester City in the 2025 FA Cup final, had faced the threat of being removed from European competition next season. The Premier League outfit were in breach of UEFA’s multi-club ownership rules.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

That is because Textor held a 45 per cent stake in Palace while also overseeing events at Ligue 1 outfit Lyon. The French club are due to take in Europa League action during the 2025-26 campaign.

Article continues below

AFP

DID YOU KNOW?

According to L’Equipe, Textor has been able to part with his Palace shares in time for them to be registered for European football. He is said to have struck a deal with Johnson, who owns the Jets NFL franchise.

TELL ME MORE

It is claimed that the deal is worth around €200 million (£171m/$230m). Talks between Textor and Johnson took place over several weeks - with Palace aware of the issues that they faced from the moment that major silverware was lifted at Wembley Stadium on May 17.

Getty

WHAT NEXT?

Johnson, who is said to have a net worth of $3.3 billion (£4.4bn), becomes the latest North American investor in British football. He joins the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney, Tom Brady, Michael B Jordan, JJ Watt, the Glazer family and 49ers Enterprises on that list.