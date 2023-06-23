'It was clear I won’t be playing for England again'- Former Lionesses captain Steph Houghton opens up on 2023 Women's World Cup snub

Ex-England captain Steph Houghton believes it's 'clear' she won't play for the Lionesses again after not making their 2023 Women's World Cup squad.

WHAT HAPPENED? Houghton was England captain for eight years until an Achilles injury forced head coach Sarina Wiegman to give the armband to Leah Williamson in early 2022. The Arsenal defender would keep it from there on out, with Houghton not making the cut for last summer's Euros despite battling hard to be fit in time. Wiegman described her as being "in a very good place" but "just not ready to compete".

Fast forward 12 months and the Manchester City defender was hoping to put that disappointment behind her by getting into the 2023 Women's World Cup squad, having shown strong form since January. An injury to Williamson in April increased her chances but Houghton wouldn't be included in the end and now she has opened up on the snub, believing she will not represent England again.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I was disappointed because of how much effort I’d put into doing the things I was asked to do which was to get back into the City team, to play well and to play well against the best players," Houghton told the Daily Mail. "I spoke to the manager. She said firstly I need to get back into the team because I’d had a long period of time out.

"I fought my way back. The next thing was to play well and to keep your shirt. From January on, I’ve started every single game bar one. I feel as though I was in form, fit and ready to go. But sometimes it happens that you have a manager that doesn’t see you as part of their plans.

"The conversation [that I hadn't make the squad] was very vague to be honest," she added. "I think that’s what’s hard to take. I felt as though I could have brought something to the squad. I knew what the role would be - I wouldn’t be starting matches but I would have supported the girls one million per cent. I’m team first. But it’s the manager’s decision. I didn’t argue but I did say, 'I’ve done everything you’ve asked [me] to do'.

"At that moment, I think I was done with the whole situation. I’d been fighting with myself for 18 months to prove I can still play at that level. I think I did that but it was pretty clear from that conversation that I won’t be playing for England again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Houghton's only call-up to date under Wiegman was for the pre-Euros camp last summer, before she was cut from the provisional squad. The defender has admitted that retirement from international football is something she will "have to think about over the summer" as a result. "I’d never turn my back on my country but I don’t know if I would put myself under that kind of pressure again."

WHAT NEXT? England will go to this summer's World Cup as one of the front-runners for the title, having won the Euros last summer. However, it will be difficult for the Lionesses as not only are they without Williamson, but also Fran Kirby and Beth Mead due to injury.