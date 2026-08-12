Women’s Super League 2026-27 tickets: WSL ticket prices, hospitality & season ticket information

With tournament-record attendances and global viewings surpassing 400 million, the impact of women's football has carried straight into the domestic game.

As the 2026/27 Barclays Women’s Super League (WSL) season kicks off, fan interest and stadium turnouts are higher than ever before.

Let GOAL show you how to secure tickets to WSL matches for the 2026/27 season, including where to buy them and estimated pricing.

How to buy Women’s Super League (WSL) match tickets?

The most reliable and cost-effective method for purchasing WSL tickets is directly through official club ticketing portals.

Checking club sites regularly for sales windows and membership drops is highly recommended.

Single-match passes and season ticket packages are readily available for most WSL clubs, though purchasing early is essential for marquee fixtures, local derbies, and matches involving title contenders.

Key stadium initiatives continue to elevate the matchday experience for the 2026/27 campaign:

Arsenal Women: Playing 100% of their 13 WSL home fixtures at Emirates Stadium, offering single tickets as well as multi-game bundles.

Playing 100% of their 13 WSL home fixtures at Emirates Stadium, offering single tickets as well as multi-game bundles. Everton Women: Playing home WSL fixtures at the historic Goodison Park, creating a permanent marquee home on Merseyside.

Playing home WSL fixtures at the historic Goodison Park, creating a permanent marquee home on Merseyside. Chelsea Women: Hosting major headliners at Stamford Bridge alongside select fixtures at Kingsmeadow.

Hosting major headliners at Stamford Bridge alongside select fixtures at Kingsmeadow. Liverpool Women: Staging marquee league clashes at Anfield.

If official club allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms such as StubHub offer fan-to-fan resale options for high-demand fixtures. Make sure to check the T&Cs of the website you're buying from.

How much are Women’s Super League match tickets?

Check out the average adult season ticket and matchday prices for the forthcoming 2025/26 season:

Club Season Ticket Match Ticket Arsenal £140 – £360 £13.50 – £90 Aston Villa £80 – £110 £10 – £20 Birmingham City £75 – £95 £10 – £15 Brighton & Hove Albion £95 – £120 £10 – £18 Charlton Athletic £75 – £95 £10 – £15 Chelsea £70 – £130 £12 – £40 Crystal Palace £80 – £100 £10 – £18 Everton £100 – £120 £10 – £20 Liverpool £75 – £100 £10 – £25 London City Lionesses £85 – £110 £10 – £18 Manchester City £85 – £105 £14 – £35 Manchester United £85 – £110 £12 – £25 Tottenham Hotspur £90 – £125 £10 – £22 West Ham United £75 – £90 £10 – £18

How can I watch or stream Women’s Super League matches?

The new WSL campaign will be the first of a new, five-year broadcast deal shared between Sky Sports and the BBC, which was agreed last October. It is understood that Sky will be showing 90% of the live matches.

You can also stream all the action on NOW and the Sky Sports app. NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more. It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. NOW Sports Memberships also give customers access to all live Sky Sports+ streams as well as Sky Sports documentaries and selected replays and highlights on demand within your membership period. The various membership packages are as follows: 6-Month Saver Membership (£26 a month, 6-month minimum term) and Day Membership (£14.99, one-off payment). Your NOW Sports Day Membership starts immediately after purchase and lasts for 24 hours. Flexible Month Membership (£29.99 a month, for 6 months). You can cancel anytime.