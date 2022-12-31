Wolves vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Wolves against United in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Manchester United will be aiming to finish 2022 in the top four as Erik ten Hag's men look for their third straight Premier League win when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday.

A point behind fourth-placed Tottenham, the Red Devils have a game in hand on Spurs and Newcastle and head into the match after beating Nottingham Forest 3-0 following the World Cup break.

Under new gaffer Julen Lopetegui, Wolves have beaten Everton 2-1 on Boxing Day and seen off Gillingham 2-0 in the Carabao Cup.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Wolves vs Man Utd date & kick-off time

Game: Wolves vs Manchester United Date: December 31, 2022 Kick-off: 7:30am ET, 12:30pm GMT, 6pm IST Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Wolves vs Man Utd on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on USA Network (English-language), Universo (Spanish-language) and Sling Blue.

BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate will broadcast the game in the United Kingdom (UK) with live streaming on BT TV.

In India, the Star Sports Network has the Premier League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. USA Network, Universo fuboTV, Sling Blue UK BT Sport 1/Ultimate BT TV India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 3, 1 Bangla Disney+ Hotstar

Wolves squad & team news

Chiquinho, Pedro Neto and Sasa Kalajdzic are out injured, but Boubacar Toure and Jonny Castro are likely to return to the squad.

Meanwhile, Daniel Podence is a doubt after picking up a knock in the Everton win, with Goncalo Guedes tipped to start in his place. Elsewhere, Diego Costa may start ahead of Raul Jimenez at centre-forward once again.

Wolves possible XI: Sa; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Nunes, Neves, Moutinho; Hwang, Costa, Guedes

Position Players Goalkeepers Sa, Sarkic, Smith Defenders Ait-Nouri, Collins, Mosquera, Jonny, Semedo, Kilman, Toti, Bueno, Lembikisa Midfielders B. Traore, Neves, Ronan, Nunes, Moutinho, Hodge, Podence, Campbell, Griffiths Forwards Jimenez, Hwang, Bonatini, Guedes, Costa, A. Traore, Fraser

Man Utd squad and team news

Victor Lindelof and Scott McTominay remain doubts after missing the Forest game through illness, while a hamstring injury and fitness concerns are likely to keep out Diogo Dalot and Jadon Sancho respectively.

Lisandro Martinez has joined training and may even find himself in the XI alongside Raphael Varane at the heart of defense with Luke Shaw - who played centre-back against Forest - shifting to left-back.

Nothing much changes going forward as Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen run the midfield, and Antony may continue alongside Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial up front.

Man Utd possible XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Martial, Rashford