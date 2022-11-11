Wolves vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Wolves vs Arsenal on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Leaders Arsenal will hope to keep their excellent form going when they take on Wolves away from home in the Premier League on Saturday. It is going to be a battle between the team at the top and a struggling side from the bottom of the league table.

Arsenal suffered defeat at the hands of Brighton in their midweek Carabao Cup fixture but they will want to pick up from where they left off in the league. The Gunners are unbeaten in their last seven league matches.

Wolves are 19th, a long way off from where they are expected to be at this stage of the season. Saturday's hosts have not managed to win in their last four league matches but will take confidence from their midweek victory against Leeds United in the Carabao Cup.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Wolves vs Arsenal date & kick-off time

Game: Wolves vs Arsenal Date: November 12, 2022 Kick-off: 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET / 1:15am IST (Nov 13) Venue: Molineux Stadium Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Wolves vs Arsenal on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

It can also be watched on Universo and USA Network.

Sky Sports will broadcast the game in the United Kingdom (UK) with live streaming on the Sky Sports app.

In India, the Star Sports Network has the Premier League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Disney+ Hotstar.

Wolves squad & team news

Wolves will be without Diego Costa who will sit out his third and final game for the team as part of the ban following his red card. Nelson Semedo, who was also banned for a red card, will return to the squad.

Interim boss Steve Davis, who will soon make way for new head coach Julian Lopategui, will miss the services of injured players Jonny Otto, Sasa Kalajdzic, Chiquinho, Pedro Neto and Raul Jimenez.

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno; Nunes, Neves, B. Traore; A. Traore, Guedes, Podence

Position Players Goalkeepers Sa, Sarkic, Smith Defenders Ait-Nouri, Mosquera, Jonny, Semedo, Kilman, Toti, Collins, Bueno Midfielders Neves, Podence, Moutinho, Ronan, Nunes, Traore Forwards Neto, Jiminez, Podence, Hwang, Guedes, Kalajdzic, Chiquinho, Costa, Traore, Campbell

Arsenal squad and team news

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Emile Smith Rowe are the only injured and unavailable players for in-form Arsenal.

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko: Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.