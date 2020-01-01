Wolves star Jimenez: I don't regret Atletico Madrid move

The Mexico international failed to make his mark in La Liga but still says he learned a lot in his first European foray

star Raul Jimenez has said he has no regrets over a 2014 move to that saw him struggle and move on after just one season.

After making his name with the national team and Liga MX side Club America, Jimenez made the jump to Europe with Diego Simeone's men after taking part in the 2014 World Cup.

His time in did not go as he hoped, however, as he managed just one goal in 26 total appearances in the 2014-15 season.

Jimenez departed Atletico after just one season, moving to with where he was able to find his footing in Europe before a move to Wolves ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

The striker netted 17 goals in all competitions last term with Wolves before hitting even greater heights this season.

Jimenez has been directly involved 26 goals in all competitions this season (17 goals, nine assists), becoming one of the most consistent scoring threats in the Premier League.

Though his first foray into Europe didn't go as planned, Jimenez said that he still learned a lot during his one season with Atletico.

“It was difficult at Atletico Madrid,” Jimenez told Sport360.

“It was my first experience in Europe when I went there and was hard. But I learnt a lot there, a lot of things I am now making on the pitch. So everything counts.

“I have no regrets about going there because it was a very good experience. Now I want to keep learning, keep improving and keep doing what I have been doing for the team. At Wolves we are growing and I hope we can have a good season."

Jimenez has experienced success in like few of his countrymen ever have. One Mexican who did thrive in England is Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, who scored 59 goals in five seasons with .

The Wolves man said he is an admirer of his international team-mate, who is currently at .

Article continues below

"Of course I also watched Chicharito and what he made at Manchester United was great," Jimenez added.

“He didn’t have the minutes maybe that he wanted, but he did well whenever he entered the pitch.

“He did his best, gave 100 percent, and I think he did well in the time he was there. Of course I hope I can do better here."