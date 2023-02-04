Wolves' and Liverpool's skippers will wear green captain's armbands in their clash on Saturday as the hosts launch their sustainability initiative.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ruben Neves and Jordan Henderson will wear green armbands in their clubs' clash later on Saturday as the Molineux side look to become net zero carbon by 2040. The move is part of Wolves' new sustainability campaign One Pack, One Planet which is being launched on Green Football Weekend in partnership with the football sustainability charity Football For Future.

WHAT THEY SAID: Wolves goalkeeper and One Pack, One Planet ambassador Dan Bentley said: “Climate change, and how we can tackle it, is one of the most important conversations we can be having at this time, and I am really pleased Wolves are playing their part by launching One Pack, One Planet.

“Sometimes climate change can feel overwhelming, but if we all make small changes in our lives and contribute to help the future of the planet in little ways, over time it will make a big difference.

“I am really pleased to become an ambassador for One Pack, One Planet, and on Saturday, we will be proud to play our part in raising awareness of the subject by being the first Premier League teams to wear green armbands on Green Football Weekend.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The club is making progress towards their commitment to being net carbon zero by 2040 as Molineux is already supplied by 100% renewable electricity and vegan food is available on the concourse. Plant-based food will also be offered at 20% off for the weekend as the club launch their new scheme.

WHAT NEXT FOR WOLVES? The club are going to be lead by four new headline commitments which look at reducing carbon emissions, reducing waste, protecting the natural environment and embedding a sustainable culture across the club.