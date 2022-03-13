Wirtz suffers torn anterior cruciate ligament in Bayer Leverkusen game vs Koln

Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz has torn his anterior cruciate ligament, the Bundesliga club confirmed.

The 18-year-old was stretchered off in the first half of the 1-0 loss to Koln on Sunday.

The midfielder went down just outside the Koln penalty area and appeared to twist his knee after a duel with Luca Kilian.

What has been said?

The German team announced the diagnosis after the game and the attacking midfielder will be out for several months.

"Bayer 04 Leverkusen will have to do without midfielder Florian Wirtz in the long term," a statement on the club's website read.

"The 18-year-old national team player tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the Bundesliga game on Sunday afternoon, March 13, against 1. FC Köln (0-1).

"This is the diagnosis from an immediate MRI scan. The Werkself will therefore be without Wirtz for several months."

Germany boss Hansi Flick also expressed his sadness regarding Wirtz's injury while backing the midfielder to come back stronger.

“Florian Wirtz is one of the greatest talents that German football has produced in recent years,” Flick said on Sunday. “That’s why we were all shocked when we found out about his cruciate ligament rupture.

"I’ve already phoned him to try and encourage him. He’s still young and he’ll come back strong, I’m sure of it.

"We wish him all the best and keep our fingers crossed that the healing process goes as optimally as possible.”

What does this mean for Wirtz?

The Germany international will miss the rest of the season as a result of the injury and could also miss the World Cup in Qatar this year.

Wirtz is one of the brightest talents in Germany and has been in fine form this season.

He has scored seven times in 23 Bundesliga matches and provided 10 assists.

Real Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal and Bayern Munich have all been linked with a move for the Leverkusen star over the last year.

