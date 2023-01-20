Winger, No.10, left-back! Bruno Fernandes prepared to play anywhere for Man Utd boss Ten Hag

Bruno Fernandes is prepared to play anywhere for Manchester United, with the Portuguese happy to operate as a playmaker, winger or even left-back.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 28-year-old, who has taken on the captain’s armband at Old Trafford since Harry Maguire was dropped to the bench, has been asked to fill a number of different roles for the Red Devils this season. His ability and versatility has allowed Fernandes to thrive wherever he lines up – with five goals and four assists recorded across all competitions – and he will continue to do whatever job Erik ten Hag requires of him.

WHAT THEY SAID: Fernandes has told United’s official website of being moved around by the Dutch tactician: “I offer what the manager needs me to offer. We train a lot and I like to see what other players have to do on the pitch. As the manager has said many times: if someone is not doing what they need to, we have to command each other ourselves and understand what is not going well because it can help to send a message from the bench on to the pitch. It has to be the players that do that step and, for me, it is important to know that I can play different positions and do different things and that the manager trusts me to play on the right wing, as a number eight, on the left or wherever he needs me to play.

“Whatever he needs me to do, I know that, in training during the week, it’s because of the wingers or because of the number eight, what he needs or even if he needs me to play as a striker. I know what he demands and then I know what he needs to do and if he needs me to play in that position. For me, the most important thing is I feel most confident playing as a number 10 as it is in the centre of the pitch, compared to out wide or number eight [but] I know if I have to play as a left-winger, right-winger, left-back, it doesn't matter. If I can help the team in a different position, that will be my main goal.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandes has become a talismanic presence for United, with impressive standards maintained since completing a big-money transfer from Sporting in the January window of 2020.

WHAT NEXT? United did drop points at Crystal Palace in their last fixture, but had won nine consecutive games prior to that and will be hoping to collect another notable victory on Sunday when they take in a trip to Premier League leaders Arsenal.