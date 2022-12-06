Wilson misses training as England begin preparations for France quarter-final showdown

England revealed that Callum Wilson was absent from training session on Monday as a precaution due to a minor strain.

Wilson featured twice in Qatar as substitute

Missing from training due to minor strain

Absence described as "precaution" by England

WHAT HAPPENED? Wilson joined Raheem Sterling - who was forced to return to England following an armed break-in at his family home - in sitting out the session in Al Wakrah, as Gareth Southgate's side begin preparations for their blockbuster quarter-final matchup against France on Saturday.

12 players are out for today's session in Al Wakrah, with those who started yesterday's game taking part in a recovery session.@CallumWilson has a minor strain and sits out as a precaution, while @sterling7 is absent after travelling home to deal with a family matter. pic.twitter.com/c7O2hGJXE1 — England (@England) December 5, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite playing back-up to Three Lions captain Harry Kane - who became England's all-time leading scorer at major tournaments with his first in Qatar against Senegal on Sunday - Wilson has amassed 46 minutes of World Cup football and even registered an assist against Iran. His absence will be a worry for Southgate should Kane experience any injury troubles himself.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? With or without Wilson on their bench, England face perhaps their toughest test of Southgate's reign against France on Saturday, hoping to progress to their third successive semi-final at a major tournament.